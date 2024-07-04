Hunt for Bromley teens 'armed with large knives and machetes' after police officer hurt in brawl

Three teenagers have been charged with murder in Manchester (PA Wire)

Police are hunting a gang of teenagers reportedly armed with large knives and machetes following an incident in south-east London where an officer was assaulted.

The Metropolitan Police reported that six males, believed to be 17 and 18 years old, were seen "fighting and chasing each other" with weapons in Mottingham, Bromley, at around 11pm on Wednesday.

When officers attempted to intervene, they were surrounded by a "large hostile crowd".

One male was arrested for allegedly spitting on an officer.

Bromley Borough MPS stated on social media that both armed and unarmed officers attended the scene "due to the risk of large bladed weapons".

A search of the area was conducted, but no weapons were recovered.

The incident occurred near Blanchard Close and Belvoir Close. Police are appealing for information as the investigation continues.