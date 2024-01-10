Hunter Biden attends House committee vote to cite him for contempt, walks out on Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON – Hunter Biden showed up at a House committee vote Wednesday to hold him in contempt for defying subpoenas to testify, but Republicans said his appearance was improper and lawmakers called him and each other cowards as they argued over whether he should speak.

A smiling Hunter Biden entered the House Oversight and Accountability Committee room accompanied by his lawyer, Abbe Lowell. He sat, at times with arms crossed or leaning forward, in the front row as lawmakers debated his potential testimony and called each other names.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Hunter Biden should be arrested immediately.

“You’re the epitome of white privilege, coming to the Oversight committee and spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls,” Mace said. “I think Hunter Biden should e arrested right here and now.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., countered with a proposal for Hunter Biden to testify immediately, which the Republicans presiding refused to accept. The chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said lawmakers would set the rules of his appearance, not Biden.

Biden walked out as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., began speaking.

“I think it’s clear and obvious for everyone watching this hearing today that Hunter Biden is terrified of strong, conservative Republican women,” said Greene, who has posted nude pictures of Biden at an earlier hearing. “What a coward.”

In the hallway outside the meeting, Lowell told reporters Hunter Biden had offered six times to testify at a public hearing to avoid having his comments selectively leaked from a deposition, but was rejected. The Judiciary Committee was also meeting to vote on a contempt resolution.

“The Republican chairs today are commandeering in unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer all their proper questions,” Lowell said. “The question there is: What are they afraid of?”

The votes carry no penalty but serve as a public rebuke to Biden. The full House could vote on the resolutions and recommend the Justice Department charge him criminally, as happened twice to Trump administration officials. But the department under President Joe Biden isn’t expected to charge his son.

Biden already faces federal gun and tax charges. He is set to be arraigned Thursday on the tax charges.

The contempt votes at the Judiciary Committee and the Oversight and Accountability Committee mark the latest salvo from Republicans investigating President Joe Biden for alleged influence peddling through his son. The House has voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry.

Joe Biden and the White House have dismissed the accusations as “lies” and “baseless.”

Republicans allege Hunter Biden funneled millions of dollars to himself and his relatives through lucrative business deals in Ukraine, China and elsewhere by trading on his relationship as vice president and president.

The White House has argued Joe Biden didn't participate in his son's business and that lawmakers revealed no direct payments. Checks to the president from his brother, James Biden, who was also involved in some of the deals − which lawmakers charged was money laundering − were loan repayments, according to the White House.

