Hwy 97 north of Prince George closed, 1 taken to hospital after crash

DriveBC traffic cameras show a long line of vehicles waiting for Highway 97 North to reopen following a crash over the lunch hour. (DriveB.C. - image credit)

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 97 north of Prince George.

RCMP say the road, which links Prince George to Mackenzie, Dawson Creek and beyond, is closed in both directions and "will be for some time," according to a news release from RCMP spokesperson Cp. Jennifer Cooper.

"Those drivers needing to head north through the Salmon Valley area are advised to delay their departure," Cooper said in the release. The closure will also impact travellers attempting to arrive in Prince George from the Peace region, which includes medical travellers and those who work north of the city.

Without Highway 97, there are no other routes connecting the Peace region to the rest of B.C. that don't involve a lengthy detour through Alberta, north into the Yukon to the west coast, or a treacherous network of back roads that are not maintained over the winter.

Cooper says police were advised of the crash at around 12:45 p.m. PT and that it involved a five-ton truck and pickup truck, with "at least one person" airlifted to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash occurred near Barney Creek Road, just south of the Summit Lake turnoff. No detours are available.

Updates on the status of the road will be available at DriveBC.ca.