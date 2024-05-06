Hyundai, Ford among 257,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls over the last week, including notices for over 240,000 Ford Maverick pickups due to tail lights that fail to illuminate.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from April 29 to May 4.

Ford recalls: Over 240,000 Maverick pickups due to tail lights that fail to illuminate

Hyundai recalls 2024 vehicles for loss of drive power

Hyundai is recalling 13,511 of its 2024 Elantra, Kona and Venue vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the motor company said an electrical short circuit may occur in the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valve assembly. This can cause a loss of drive power in a vehicle. A loss of drive power can increase the risk of a crash.

As a resolution, Hyundai dealers will replace the EGR valve assembly for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed out on June 28. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 260.

Recalled 2024 Hyundai vehicles:

Elantra

Kona

Venue

Ford recalls Transit Connect vehicles for panoramic roof detachment

Ford is recalling 1,315 of its 2017-2019 Transit Connect vehicles. The bond between the panoramic roof and the vehicle body may not be secured which can cause the panel to detach from the vehicle. When the vehicle is put in drive the roof panel can detach creating a road hazard. An increased risk of a crash will occur if this happens, the NHTSA report said.

Mechanics will remove, clean and reinstall the panoramic roof on the Transit Connect vehicle panel for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by May 20. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S29.

Recalled vehicles:

2017-2019 Ford Transit Connect

Ford recalls Mavericks for taillight failure

Ford is recalling 242,669 of its 2022-2024 Maverick vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the motor company said the Body Control Module (BCM) may accidentally deactivate one or both rear taillights. When rear tail lights fail to illuminate, it can reduce the vehicle's visibility to other nearby drivers. This will increase the risk of a crash.

To resolve this issue, dealers will update the BCM software in all the affected Ford vehicles. All services will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on May 20. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S24.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Ford Maverick

