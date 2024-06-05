IAEA Board of Governors passes resolution against Iran, diplomats say

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday calling on Iran to step up its cooperation with the watchdog and reverse its recent barring of top inspectors, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The resolution, proposed by Britain, France and Germany and initially resisted by the United States, which feared Iran would respond as it has to previous resolutions by escalating its nuclear activities, was passed with 20 countries in favour, two against and 12 abstentions, the diplomats said.

