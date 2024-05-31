Ibrahim leads CF Montreal against the Philadelphia Union

CF Montreal (4-7-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-4-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Philadelphia -240, Montreal +546, Draw +385; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sunusi Ibrahim leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after scoring two goals against D.C. United.

The Union are 1-2-5 in Eastern Conference play. The Union rank third in the Eastern Conference with 76 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

Montreal is 3-5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a -12 goal differential, scoring 21 goals while conceding 33.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has nine goals for the Union. Julian Carranza has four goals over the past 10 games.

Ibrahim has scored four goals with one assist for Montreal. Ariel Lassiter has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Montreal: 2-5-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Isaiah Konrad McNeil LeFlore (injured), Andre Blake (injured).

Montreal: Ousman Jabang (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Matias Coccaro (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Josef Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

