Iceland volcano - latest: Three Grindavik homes burn but lava defences save rest of town

At least three homes have been torched in Iceland after lava from a volcanic eruption hit the fishing town of Grindavik, with the prime minister declaring it a “black day”.

Officials said much of the town was protected by defensive walls which were built at the onset of intense seismic activities in November.

PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir called for calm and urged residents to stick together and look out for one another.

She said: “Today is a black day for Grindavík and today is a black day for all of Iceland, but the sun will rise again. “Together we will deal with this shock and whatever may come. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The eruption has subsided with a reduction in lava flow by the houses, according to Böðvar Sveinsson, a natural disaster expert at the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Nearly 4,000 residents have been evacuated and there were no reports of injury or death, although some farm animals were not able to be moved.

A volcano in southwest Iceland, north of Grindavik, erupted earlier on Sunday.

Volcano erupts again sparking new evacuation

Second eruption in less than a month

Multiple houses torched by lava

'Black day' for Grindavik - Iceland PM

Mapped- The volcano's fissure and seismic activity

05:00 , Matt Mathers

A British couple on holiday in Iceland said it was “alarming” to see a volcano erupting in the southwest of the country as they travelled to the airport on Sunday.

Lorraine Crawford, 67, and her 70-year-old husband John, from Essex, took a trip to Reykjavik on Thursday along with Mr Crawford’s cousin, Michael Daltrey, and his wife, Faye.

The group were in a taxi on their way to Keflavik International Airport on Sunday morning to return to the UK when Ms Crawford said they saw the erupting volcano in the distance and initially thought it was a fire.

“It’s alarming in a way - it’s quite exciting to see something like that but then you realise that this could do quite a lot of damage,” Ms Crawford, who runs a travel agency with her husband and their daughter, told the PA news agency.

“On the way (to the airport), we thought it was just a fire in the distance but (the taxi driver) said it was the actual volcano erupting.”

She added that they had heard a “really loud noise” and a “really loud rumble” from the airport, but they were not sure what had caused it.

Lorraine and John Crawford (Lorraine Crawford/PA Wire)

Defence wall protected Grindavik from lava, says met office

04:51 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Much of the lava flow from the volcano eruption was diverted from Grindavik due to the protective barrier dams built around the town, the Icelandic Met Office said.

Since November, defensive walls had been placed around the volcano in hopes of directing the magma away from the community.

But the walls of the barriers built north of Grindavik have been breached by the lava, which engulfed at least three houses.

“This continues to surprise us,” said Benedikt Ofeigsson, a geophysicist at the Meteorological Office.

Blue Lagoon extends closure till Tuesday

04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions, extended its closure till 16 January due to the nearby volcanic eruption.

“The current eruption site is at a safe distance from Blue Lagoon,” a note on the spa’s website reads.

“All guests with bookings during this temporary closure period will be contacted.”

Services at the Blue Lagoon have been temporarily unavailable since November, when the fishing town of Grindavik was initially evacuated following intense seismic activity.

Eruption in pictures

04:00 , Matt Mathers

A man adjusts his photographic equipment near Keflavik (AFP via Getty Images)

Aerial view taken on January 14, 2024 shows flowing lava close to a road leading to the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik (AFP via Getty Images)

Lava dances around Iceland volcano as it erupts (Reuters)

A view of the plume of gas lighted up by the lava from the erupting volcano seen from Suðurstrandavegur

No flight interruptions due to volcano, says president

03:20 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

President Gudni Johannesson announced flights scheduled to fly in and out of Iceland won’t be affected due to the fresh volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik.

“No lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat,” he said on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

“There’s no way to tell” how much destruction the fishing town might face, which would depend on the duration of the eruption, said Benedikt Ofeigsson, a geophysicist at the Meteorological Office.

The eruption began early on Sunday north of the town, which just hours before had been evacuated for the second time since November over fears that an outbreak was imminent amid a swarm of seismic activity.

03:00 , Matt Mathers

Workers scrambled to rescue their machinery which was being used to build defensive walls against lava flow into Grindavik, report RUV.

Víðir Reynisson, head of Civil Defence highlighted the importance of saving the machinery to the broadcaster, saying it was needed to build other defence structures around the country.

He insisted the protection of human lives was their biggest priority and the successful mission did not endanger workers.

02:00 , Matt Mathers

Sadly for Grindavik residents, the lava is flowing quickly towards town.

“We’re basically just looking at the fact that there’s lava flowing on both sides of the defensive wall. There is a volcanic fissure that has opened up inside it. Lava is flowing a few hundred meters north of the town, this is 400 to 500 meters. Lava flows towards Grindavík,” Kristín Jónsdóttir from the Icelandic Meteorological Office told RUV.

According to the meteorologist the lava will take just hours to reach the town.

Buildings in Iceland's Grindavik go up in flames as volcano's lava reaches town (Reuters)

01:00 , Matt Mathers

It is the second volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland in less than one month and the fifth outbreak since 2021.

Last month, an eruption started in the Svartsengi volcanic system on Dec. 18 following the complete evacuation of Grindavik’s 4,000 residents and the closing of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist spot.

More than 100 Grindavik residents had returned in recent weeks before Saturday’s renewed evacuation order, according to local authorities.

Iceland‘s civil protection agency on Sunday said it had raised its alert level to “emergency”, the highest on a three-level scale, signaling an event had begun that could cause harm to people, communities, property or the environment.

Lying between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, two of the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions.

Sunday 14 January 2024 23:30 , Matt Mathers

A volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland , posing an immediate threat to a nearby fishing town that had been evacuated over fears of an outbreak.

Early-morning live streams from the site showed fountains of molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground, the bright orange lava flow glowing against the dark sky.

The eruption began north of the town of Grindavik, which on Saturday was evacuated for a second time over fears that an outbreak was imminent amid a swarm of seismic activity, authorities said.

Iceland in recent weeks sought to build barriers of earth and rock to prevent lava from reaching Grindavik, but the latest eruption appeared to have penetrated the defences.

“According to the first images from the Coast Guard’s surveillance flight, a crack has opened on both sides of the defences that have begun to be built north of Grindavik,” the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement.

“Lava is now flowing towards Grindavik. Based on measurements from the Coast Guard’s helicopter, the perimeter is now about 450 metres (1,500 feet) from the northernmost houses in the town,” it added.

Mapped- The volcano’s fissure and seismic activity

Sunday 14 January 2024 22:30 , Matt Mathers

A map showing the fissure opening marked with a red line. (The Icelandic Met Office)

Sunday 14 January 2024 20:30 , Matt Mathers

A manhunt has been launched after a worker fell into an enormous crack created by the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in Iceland.

The missing man was working to fill in crevasses formed by earthquakes and volcanic activity in the fishing town of Grindavik when he fell on Wednesday, according to local media.

Barney Davis reports:

Huge search for man who fell into crack opened in Grindavik after Iceland earthquakes

Sheep trapped in town

Sunday 14 January 2024 17:00 , Lydia Patrick

30 sheep are trapped as the lava hits Grindavik, raising animal welfare concerns.

Linda Karen Gunnarsdóttir chairperson of Iceland’s Animal Protection Association voiced her fears to RUV, saying many people had returned their animals to Grindavik after the first evacuation in November.

There are sheep trapped in atleast five properties and some pets are believed to still be in the lava threatened town.

She told the state broadcaster:

“It is extremely serious that animals have entered the town again. Of course they weren’t supposed to be there, but people started coming back into the town and started going about their normal lives.“Animal owners have subsequently decided to bring their animals into the town and there are even reportedly pets there too, but we have yet to confirm that.”

Scientist of the University of Iceland take measurements and samples standing on the ridge in front of the active part of the eruptive fissure of an active volcano in Grindavik (AP)

Atleast two homes burnt by lava

Sunday 14 January 2024 16:00 , Lydia Patrick

A shocked video shared by Iceland’s official state broadcaster shows two homes ravaged by a lava flow which is sliding towards the town.

Lava burns everything in its path, and will cause the walls of homes to give way, a Met Office spokesperson told the RUV.

Some good news

Sunday 14 January 2024 15:26 , Lydia Patrick

Defensive walls have worked to keep most the lava flow away from the town.

Benedikt Halldórsson, specialist in earthquake hazards at the Met Office informed the RUV that most of the lava flow was diverted towards Grindavíkurvegur and away from the town/“I think this is a splendid example,” Benedikt told the news outlet.

Iceland Eruption ((AP Photo/ Marco Di Marco))

The lava has reached settlements

Sunday 14 January 2024 14:06 , Lydia Patrick

Lava has reached the first home as live webcams broadcast the eruption.

RUV report the house belongs to a young couple who had not yet moved into the home.

A new fissure opens up

Sunday 14 January 2024 13:50 , Lydia Patrick

A new fissure has opened up just 50-100 metres away from the town of Grindavik, with more lava flowing towards the town.

The RUV reports the crack is 150m but it could be longer.

The evacuated Icelandic town of Grindavik (R) is seen as smoke billow and lava is thrown into the air from a fissure during a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula 3 km north of Grindavik, western Iceland on December 19, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Should I still travel to Iceland?

Sunday 14 January 2024 13:00 , Lydia Patrick

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office have issued new advice amid the imminent volcanic eruption.

In a statement they said: “A volcanic eruption started on the Reykjanes peninsula in south-west Iceland on 14 January, north of the town of Grindavík.

“All roads to Grindavík are closed and you should stay away from the area. Keflavik International Airport is operating as normal, but you should check for latest updates. Reykjavik and the rest of Iceland have not been impacted. You should monitor local media for updates and follow the authorities´ advice.”

This Nov. 18, 2023 image provided by Beth Harpaz shows visitors amid mini-icebergs on Diamond Beach on Iceland's South Coast ((Beth Harpaz via AP))

Urgent plea for spectators to stay away

Sunday 14 January 2024 12:20 , Lydia Patrick

The director of Civil defence has urged sightseers to leave the area, saying their team have wasted ample time in directing people away from the danger zone.

He told the RUV: “Unfortunately, as always at the beginning of an eruption, people gather and want to go look at this, but I just think that people must realise the reality of the matter and what is going on.

“People must, please, give us a break to try to save what is possible to save.”

People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Volcanologist says fissure is around1km

Sunday 14 January 2024 12:00 , Lydia Patrick

Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson told RUV: “We were able to estimate the size of the crack that grew while we flew over. It is around one kilometre long. It is very similar to the lava from the last eruption, but approx. 1/4 of the size.“If the eruption continues with a similar force, it will be several hours until lava reaches the first houses.”

Picture of the volcanic eruption in December ((AP))

Resident fears the survival of his home as lava gets closer

Sunday 14 January 2024 11:50 , Lydia Patrick

Born and bred Grindavikian and father–of-two Siggeir Ævarsson, 38, shares his heartbreak as he watches the lava get closer to his home town.

The family has been living at his sister-in-law’s in Reykjavík since November when fears of an eruption first emerged forcing residents to flee.

He told The Independent: “I’m feeling quite numb at the moment, it’s so surreal.

“The electricity is out, and they're talking about shutting off the water too. So our houses might freeze before they burn up in the lava.”

Siggeir Ævarsson and his wife Soffía Sveinsdóttir (Provided)

Workers rescue their machinery from the lava flow

Sunday 14 January 2024 11:40 , Lydia Patrick

Workers scrambled to rescue their machinery which was being used to build defensive walls against lava flow into Grindavik, report RUV.

Víðir Reynisson, head of Civil Defence highlighted the importance of saving the machinery to the broadcaster, saying it was needed to build other defence structures around the country.

He insisted the protection of human lives was their biggest priority and the successful mission did not endanger workers.

Where is the lava flowing?

Sunday 14 January 2024 11:20 , Lydia Patrick

Sadly for Grindavik residents, the lava is flowing quickly towards town.

“We’re basically just looking at the fact that there’s lava flowing on both sides of the defensive wall. There is a volcanic fissure that has opened up inside it. Lava is flowing a few hundred meters north of the town, this is 400 to 500 meters. Lava flows towards Grindavík,” Kristín Jónsdóttir from the Icelandic Meteorological Office told RUV.

According to the meteorologist the lava will take just hours to reach the town,

Iceland Eruption ((AP Photo/ Marco Di Marco))

