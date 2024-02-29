Illinois Judge Kicks Trump Off State’s Republican Primary Ballot

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

An Illinois judge on Wednesday evening ordered Donald Trump’s name to be removed from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot, but temporarily put her own ruling on ice to give a higher court a chance to contradict her decision.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie R. Porter agreed with the group of Illinois voters who filed the suit, arguing that Trump was ineligible to take another shot at the White House under the 14th Amendment, a section of which bars any “officer of the United States” from holding office if they’ve previously engaged in “insurrection or rebellion.”

But she stayed her order until Friday “in anticipation of an appeal” to Illinois’ appellate court or the state Supreme Court. A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign confirmed to Reuters that they planned to quickly appeal the “unconstitutional” decision.

Porter also noted that her ruling would be indefinitely stayed should the U.S. Supreme Court decide differently on the matter. The nation’s high court is expected to settle the question of Trump’s eligibility under the so-called insurrection clause for the entire country.

The Supreme Court has indicated it will hand down its ruling ahead of March 5, the rapidly approaching date known as Super Tuesday when 15 states and one U.S. territory will hold their primaries.

The Illinois primary is on March 19.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

