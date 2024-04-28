‘Indefensible’: UK prisoner jailed for 23 months killed himself after being held for 17 years

Shanti Das, Home affairs correspondent
·6 min read
<span>Scott Rider as a child and adult. He was convicted in 2005, and said days before his death in 2022 that he had lost hope he would ever be freed.</span><span>Photograph: Courtesy Michelle Mahon/SWNS</span>
Scott Rider as a child and adult. He was convicted in 2005, and said days before his death in 2022 that he had lost hope he would ever be freed.Photograph: Courtesy Michelle Mahon/SWNS

A senior coroner has condemned the “inhumane” and “indefensible” treatment of a man who killed himself 17 years into an indefinite prison sentence. Tom Osborne, the senior coroner for Milton Keynes, said Scott Rider had given up all hope of release before he took his own life at HMP Woodhill in June 2022.

He had been serving an imprisonment for public protection (IPP) sentence after being convicted of grievous bodily harm in 2005. The sentence had a minimum term of 23 months but no end date.

Days before he died, Rider told a prison worker that he had lost hope he would ever be freed. He said it was “disgusting” that he was still locked up, that his crime had not warranted a never-ending punishment, and that the IPP sentence had ruined his life. “He did things wrong and he deserved to be punished but he didn’t deserve that,” his sister, Michelle Mahon, said.

Osborne, who led the investigation into Rider’s death, has now written to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) calling for a review of all prisoners serving IPP sentences.

The controversial punishment was introduced in 2005 and scrapped in 2012 after widespread criticism. But it was not abolished retrospectively and almost 3,000 people given IPPs remain in prison today. The sentences do not have an end date, with prisoners remaining in custody until they can prove they don’t pose a risk.

Many of those on IPPs were convicted for low-level crimes such as theft, including one person who has spent 12 years in prison after stealing a mobile phone. Even if IPP prisoners are released, they remain on licence with the threat of the sentence being reactivated at any time.

In a prevention of future deaths report sent to the prisons minister, Edward Argar, Osborne warned that without urgent action more people could die. He said he had been told by the governor of Woodhill that she believed IPPs were “indefensible” and that she and her fellow governors would welcome an intervention.

“One has to conclude that his treatment was inhumane and indefensible and that if action is not taken to review all prisoners sentenced to IPP then there is a risk of further deaths occurring,” he wrote of Rider’s case.

Rider’s sister said that the sentence robbed her brother “of the chance to have a family and the chance to turn his life around”.

She said that growing up, her brother had been the “golden child” but that in his teens he began using drugs and racked up convictions for crimes, including theft and burglary.

In 2003, Rider was jailed for assaulting their father. He was later released and, Mahon says, went on to clean his life up and find a girlfriend. But in 2005, while still on licence for the earlier offence, he was arrested again after assaulting a colleague and given an IPP sentence with a minimum tariff of 23 months.

Mahon, a nurse from Durham from whom he was estranged, only found out he was serving an IPP sentence after he died. She said she had never heard of them before and was stunned that it meant the length of his punishment lay in the hands of a parole board rather than a judge.

She is now campaigning for the cases of all IPP prisoners to be reviewed. “I do not condone what Scott has done. In 17 years, he committed 47 offences and was convicted of 22. But I think these sentences are inhumane and they need to be abolished. To get a 23-month sentence and serve 17 years… how can they justify it?” Mahon said.

She said she felt her brother had been punished for disengaging with the system. Over his 17-and-a-half years behind bars, Rider transferred between prisons repeatedly; was abusive to staff; and had appeared depressed. In 2018, he was convicted of racially aggravated harassment of a prison officer.

In May 2022 he told a prison worker that he felt Woodhill prison was “despicable” and that he was “going insane”. He refused to engage with the parole process. By the time of his death in June 2022, he had been self-isolating in his cell for 200 days and had stopped showering. The inquest into Rider’s death heard it was common for IPP prisoners to display “challenging behaviours” and that they often felt “trapped”.

Mahon said: “How can they justify rejecting parole just because on the day he’s supposed to meet the parole board he’s woken up in a bad mood and told them to eff off? That to me cries mental health… so why should he be kept in prison for that?”

Official figures published last week show 2,796 people given IPPs remain in prison today. Of those, 1,179 have never been released and 705 are more than 10 years beyond their original sentence.

Campaigners have described IPPs as a “death sentence by the back door”. The rate of self-harm among IPP prisoners is more than twice that of the general prison population and there have been 90 self-inflicted deaths of prisoners on IPPs in custody since they were introduced in April 2005, according to the United Group for Reform of IPP. The figures do not include suicides in the community.

One person still serving an IPP sentence, Wayne Gregory from Swansea, said the punishment had affected “every aspect of my life, physical and mental health and progression out of prison”.

Gregory was jailed in 2007 after admitting wounding and common assault and should have been in prison for under three years, but remains there today.

Campaigners supporting him say he is “trapped in a cycle” of severe anxiety and self-harm. In one incident, Wayne wrote that “IPP killed me” on his cell wall in his own blood. In a letter detailing his situation, he said he wanted to be a voice for IPP prisoners and was optimistic things would change. “I won’t be silent,” he said.

The MoJ has so far resisted calls to review the cases of existing IPP prisoners. It said 185 IPP prisoners had been released in the year to March 2024 and that numbers had reduced by three-quarters since the sentences were scrapped in 2012.

Related: The Guardian view on indeterminate sentences: the legacy of a bad law lingers on

But a spokesperson said that retrospectively changing sentences posed a risk to public safety because it meant people who the parole board had deemed unsafe for release, “many of whom have committed serious violent or sexual offences, would leave prison without probation supervision and support”. It must respond to the coroner’s report by 23 May.

Richard Garside, the director of the Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, said there was no reason why post-release supervision and support could not be written into legislation for people on IPPs. He said it was certainly the case that some had committed serious crimes but this did not mean it was OK “that they are languishing in prison years after the tariff”.

Lord Blunkett, who introduced IPPs while home secretary in Tony Blair’s government, has also called for reform. In 2021, a year before Rider’s suicide, he told the Lords: “I got it wrong. The government now have the chance to get it right.”

• In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988, chat on 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • The meteoric rise and stunning fall of Prime, Logan Paul’s energy drink that was once resold for almost $1,500 a can: ‘A brand cannot live on hype alone’

    Status-obsessed Gen Alpha build up brands just to knock them down, and influencer-led companies like Prime are starting to feel the heat.

  • Wanted man walks past Florida cops dressed as woman, report says. They weren’t fooled

    He wore a blonde wig, blue dress and sunglasses, photos show.

  • Cop Slammed Emory Professor’s Head Into Concrete, Then Charged Her With Battery

    ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,

  • Toronto police constable charged with perjury

    A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun

  • Ex-youth worker endured 'shameful self-reflection' after sexual exploitation of 14-year-old

    A former youth worker convicted of having a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy in the 1990s spoke publicly for the first time since charges were laid, telling the judge she is "not the same person" she was 35 years ago. In October, Beverly Allard, 65, was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor. Allard did not testify in her own defence at trial. But on Friday, when given a chance to address the judge, she told the court that "the weight of carrying [her] untold story has b

  • Ala. Mom Allegedly Tried to Drown Son, 10, in Bathtub. To Survive, He 'Played Dead': Docs

    The mother, Ashley Elizabeth Jones, allegedly threw bleach on her son and then followed him to the bathtub when he tried to wash it off

  • Pensioner who worked at Clarks for 68 years given boot with two days' notice

    Jill Cornick, 82, is out of work for the first time in her life after being told the Clarks shop she worked in since 1956 in Dorset was closing.

  • Former Marine’s family paid $1.8 million after he was killed by Franklin County deputy

    “I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”

  • Edmonton Queer History: How a yearbook quote made national news back in 1985

    Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with

  • Echoing Their Client, Trump’s Lawyers Pursue an Absolutist Defense

    NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and

  • Fuel fraud investigation leads B.C. police to drug operation

    Police in Delta, B.C. said an initial investigation into suspected fuel fraud led them to a much more serious crime ring, involving a drug lab and a marijuana growing operation.Nearly 50 charges, ranging from fraud under $5,000 to possessing guns and trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, were laid this week against five men allegedly involved in the ring.The Delta Police Department (DPD) first began an investigation into fraudulent fuel cards being used in February 2023, they said in a

  • 17-Year-Old Found Dead at Ex-Cop's Home Identified as His Girlfriend and Mother to Their Child

    The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar

  • Fatal B.C. stabbing victim may have chased suspect, investigators say

    WHITE ROCK, B.C. — Police say the man killed in a fatal stabbing attack in White Rock, B.C., earlier this week may have tried to chase down the suspect who stabbed him. Homicide investigators say witnesses told them that Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was seen in a physical altercation with the suspect before giving chase on the White Rock Promenade on Tuesday evening. Sohi was attended by emergency responders at the scene after the attack but died from his injuries. Integrated Homicide Investigation

  • Woman charged after series of alleged assaults at demonstrations in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — An Ottawa woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a series of demonstrations earlier this month. Ottawa Police say the woman was charged following an investigation by the hate and bias crime unit. They allege the woman was at a demonstration in downtown Ottawa on April 15 when she interfered while police were trying to arrest somebody. They allege she assaulted one of the officers. Later that day, they say she was attending another pop-up demonstration when

  • 'Violation': CSIS had officer investigated after she reported a superior raped her

    VANCOUVER — A CSIS officer's allegations that she was raped repeatedly by a superior in agency vehicles set off a harassment inquiry, but also triggered an investigation into her that concluded the alleged attacks were a “misuse” of agency vehicles by the woman. She is the same officer whose sexual assault allegations in a story published by The Canadian Press prompted public pledges of reform last year from David Vigneault, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. The officer

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court just showed us that Trump is not incompetent. He's a master of corruption

    Don't laugh off the former president just because he is unhinged. He controls the Republican Party from the MAGA trenches to the halls of Congress and the high court.

  • Lawsuit claims bodycam video shows officer assaulting woman who refused to show ID in her home

    Twyla Stallworth, 40, sued the Andalusia, Alabama police department claiming an officer assaulted her in her home after she called the cops.

  • Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Ashli Babbitt shooting sentenced to 6 years in prison

    A Utah man in a ballistic vest and gas mask, who filmed the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbit, was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to the Justice Department. John Earle Sullivan, 29, was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding,…

  • Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after his return to New York from upstate prison

    NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction. Attorney Arthur Aidala said Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after his arrival on Friday to city jails. “They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all

  • Justice Jackson Schools Trump Lawyer On Presidential Immunity

    Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued with Donald Trump’s attorney about why presidents should face criminal liability.