Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands as a severe cyclone approaches from the Bay of Bengal

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighboring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The storm is expected to cross Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday. The India Meteorological Department said it is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara region on Sunday night.

Bangladesh’s junior minister for disaster management and relief, Mohibur Rahman, said volunteers have been deployed to evacuate people to 4,000 cyclone shelters across the country's coastal region. The government also closed all schools in the region until further notice.

India's Kolkata airport will be closed for 21 hours from midnight Sunday. Bangladesh shut down the airport in the southeastern city of Chattogram and canceled all domestic flights to and from Cox’s Bazar.

Bangladeshi authorities also suspended loading and unloading in the country’s largest main seaport in Chittagong and started moving more than a dozen ships from the jetties to the deep sea as a precaution.

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal ahead of this year's monsoon season, which runs from June to September.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in most places over coastal districts in India's West Bengal state. A storm surge about 1 meter (3.1 feet) high is expected to flood low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Such storms can uproot trees and cause major damage to thatched homes and power and communication lines, the statement said.

India’s coasts are often hit by cyclones, but changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense, making preparations for natural disasters more urgent.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Tracking chance for severe storms Sunday

    Tracking chance for severe storms Sunday

  • India and Bangladesh brace for year's first cyclone

    DHAKA/KOLKATA (Reuters) -Bangladesh and India braced on Sunday for cyclone Remal, the first of the year, as the storm with wind speeds of up to 120 kmh (75 mph) is set to make landfall overnight, India's weather department said. The Bangladesh weather office raised its storm danger signal to 10, the highest level, for two ports and nine coastal districts, announcing warnings over loudspeakers and starting to evacuate people from coastal areas. "Nearly 60,000 people have been moved to shelters since morning," Mijanur Rahman, chief of Bangladesh's disaster management team, told Reuters.

  • Plane crash reported in the remote outskirts of Squamish, B.C.

    SQUAMISH, B.C. — Mounties are investigating a report of a plane crash in the remote backcountry near Squamish, B.C.

  • Ontario storm risk sets up once again on Saturday

    After a round of nocturnal thunderstorms in southwest Ontario, more stormy weather could arrive on Saturday

  • Donald Trump booed as he seeks libertarian support

    Donald Trump was heckled and repeatedly booed at the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday.

  • Trump confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech

    Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record.

  • CIHF - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 05:30 p.m. (ET) - Segment #2

    >> Jeff: in india, at least 24 people are dead including children after a fire burnt down a gaming arcade atten amusement park. The fire is now under control and search and rescue efforts are now underway. Police already say they plan to file a negligence case against the park's owners. >>> Hundreds of millions of people across south asia are gap grappling with a heat wave. Election officials have been drinking special rehydrating salts to stay hydrated in the heat. Prime minister modi and his h

  • At least 11 dead after Pakistan highway crash

    Officials said eleven people were killed when a truck crashed into a passenger van in a village within the Kot Addu District of Pakistan on Saturday evening. (AP Video shot by Shazia Bhatti)

  • Hefty late-season Prairies snow may approach an all-time record

    Heavy snow falling on parts of the Prairies may approach a long-standing record for the latest hefty snow this late in the year

  • White sharks lurking in Massachusetts waters, New England Aquarium warns ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    Beachgoers may be flocking to the shorelines this Memorial Day weekend – but so might white sharks, which have been spotted recently in New England, scientists in Massachusetts have warned.

  • Multi-day storm chance builds in Ontario

    As a Colorado Low pushes into southern Ontario it will bring with it some severe thunderstorms with large hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives more details.

  • As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

    It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing sports and back off from academics." It got worse. "I got really, really sick, and I couldn't really do anything, I couldn't work, I couldn't really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis." When it came, the diagnosis wa

  • At least 15 dead after severe weather carves path of ruin across multiple states in the South

    VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 15 people and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter in a restroom during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.

  • Final May days see plenty of rain and storm risks in southern Ontario

    Soak up the sun and warmth on Sunday, southern Ontario, as rain and a chance of thunderstorms will return in the not-so-distant future.

  • Extreme heatwave tests tolerance in South Asia amid world’s largest election

    South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.

  • Ontario storm risk crops up again on Saturday before pattern turns

    The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall

  • Tornadoes and storms leave 15 dead across central US

    Powerful storms devastate areas in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma and leave hundreds of thousands without power.

  • Hairs from Alberta grizzly bears offer insight into survival of species

    At secluded sites across Alberta this summer, grizzly bears — enticed by the perfume of fresh berries, molasses, rancid fish or cow's blood — will wander into corrals hemmed with barbed wire.Known as hair-snag sites, the scent lures are part of a new, long-term study monitoring the health of grizzly bears in the province.The traps are designed to capture hair from each passing bear, helping conservationists better track Alberta's fragile populations of the giant, solitary predators.At each site,

  • Tracking severe storms

    Tracking severe storms

  • Damaging storms move out, but another system takes aim Sunday

    Damaging storms move out, but another system takes aim Sunday