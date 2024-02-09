Inmate dies in custody at P.E.I. correctional centre

The P.E.I. government says an inmate died while in custody at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Winsloe on Wednesday, Feb. 7. (Shane Hennessey/CBC - image credit)

An inmate has died while in custody at P.E.I.'s jail, the provincial government confirmed to CBC on Friday.

In a statement, the Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed the person died at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Winsloe on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The department said the RCMP and the P.E.I. coroner's office were notified and are investigating the incident.

The department had no further comment because the investigation is ongoing.

