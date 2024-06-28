'Innovation required' to cope with pandemic aftershock

Thunder Bay's McKellar ward Coun. Brian Hamilton wears many hats in the community, including being a businessman and serving on the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board.

As a business owner, Hamilton says he sees the struggle of people on the streets every day as businesses do the best they can to respond. He said the city is in a "storm" that requires a lot of patience, compassion and understanding to find a solution.

"Most businesses that I'm talking to are providing food, drinks, lunches or washrooms and are doing the best they can to be as humane as possible throughout all of this," he said.

"We are seeing vandalism, theft and property crime, and that is taking its toll. It's very frustrating and it's also very difficult being a business owner right now because the economy is lagging and businesses are feeling that effect. This only amplifies the struggles that people are feeling on a day-to-day basis."

Squitti's jewelry, lighting and gift store on Bay Street is another business that has experienced theft and destruction in the community. Theresa Squitti, owner of the family business, said their security cameras were accurate in recording two individuals throwing a brick through the massive window, gaining access and stealing $3,000 worth of goods at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

"We installed the cameras because four years ago they broke the other window and robbed us," she said. "There's people that are not well and they drink, they do drugs and then they come in and harass us."

Squitti says panhandlers constantly come and ask for money and approach customers in their vehicles.

"It stops customers from coming here," she said. "We try to be nice. I'll give them something (money) and ask them to please stay away from the store because people get scared to come in."

Hamilton says business owners are developing security protocols, and are looking at ways they can keep their employees safe.

"(Businesses) are limiting hours and some are scaling back their business and services to protect their employees and their investments," he said. "We're seeing businesses endure, but we're also seeing the effects of this storm. And these issues are not Thunder Bay's alone."

He called this "a huge aftershock" coming out of the pandemic.

"Solutions are not easy and innovation is required," he said, adding some of the initiatives at the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) and NorWest Community Health Centres need to be explored if they're ever going to increase safety for businesses, residents, and the people who "live in rough" that require those services.

The NorWest Community Health Centre's mandate is to provide vulnerable populations with primary health care, and access to mental health and substance use services. The Safe Injection program, which is part of their consumption and treatment services, enables individuals to bring in their illicit drug and administer it to themselves under the care of a registered nurse.

TBDSSAB does not provide a safe supply of drugs to anyone. It was incorrectly stated otherwise in the front-page article in this series in Wednesday's newspaper. The board does not manage any part of the mental health and addiction service system.

Hamilton says service gaps need to be identified, with one of the biggest being a lack of affordable housing options not just for the homeless, but for every citizen.

Using funding under the Ontario Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP) and federal/provincial Social Services Relief Fund, TBDSSAB has added 173 transitional and supported housing units, providing additional capacity for people to be housed in an environment where they can receive support for their needs.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal