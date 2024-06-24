‘Inside Out 2’ dominates box office, earning more than ‘Dune 2’ in second week

The 2024 box office has officially been turned inside out as “Inside Out 2” becomes the biggest movie of the year so far.

In its second weekend in theaters, the sequel to Disney and Pixar’s 2015 film about anthropomorphized emotions has surpassed “Dune: Part Two,” and secured its spot as the best-ever outing for an animated film, Variety has reported.

By Sunday, “Inside Out 2” had earned more than $355 million domestically, just past the over-$282 million brought in by the second chapter of the “Dune” franchise at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The numbers are even more impressive at the global box office, with “Inside Out 2” having earned more than $724 million so far. The “Dune” follow-up brought in nearly $712 million worldwide.

The film had earned $100 million in its second weekend of release as of Sunday morning, following a mere 35% dip from the $154 million debut, according to the outlet — making “Inside Out 2” the best release ever for an animated film, and the seventh-highest sequel release.

“Inside Out 2,” which revisits the voices of the emotions inside protagonist Riley’s emotions — this time including new addition Anxiety (Maya Hawke) as she hits puberty — currently boasts a 91% certified fresh approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The top five domestic and worldwide releases, following those two sequels, include “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” “Kung Fu Panda 4,” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

The original “Inside Out,” which, like its follow-up, stars Amy Poehler as the embodiment of Joy, scored an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and was also tapped for Best Original Screenplay.

