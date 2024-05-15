Your ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 3 Questions, Answered

Thirsty for more Interview With the Vampire now that season 2 is finally here? That’s understandable, mes chers! The addictive AMC series is back with more messy drama, vampire romance, and horror goodness. Here’s everything we know about Interview with the Vampire season 3.



Before we sink our teeth in, let me just say that this show could go on for many, many years. There’s no excuse!The series is based on Anne Rice’s beloved novel series about the vampire Lestat, Louis, and their various companions. The only hiccup I see is that vampires are immortal and IWTV stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Assad Zaman are not. Eventually the actors may look too old. But that didn’t stop Buffy the Vampire Slayer, True Blood, or even Twilight did it? Play on, I say!

I'll bite: is Interview With the Vampire coming back for season 3?

It should! Unfortunately, I'm not in charge of things. AMC has not yet decided to cancel or renew Interview With the Vampire for a third season. However, the network and its streamer AMC+ have had a good year so far, largely thanks to the epic romantic miniseries The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (if you're subscribed to AMC for IWTV and need something else to watch while you wait...) so they may spread the wealth. It's also possible that the vamps will be popular and successful on their own without any zombie assist! What a weird sentence to say outside of Halloween! Anyway!

What would season 3 be about?

Well, like I said above there are enough of Rice’s books to keep this show going for a few more seasons. There are five books in The Vampire Chronicles, and the first two seasons of Interview with the Vampire have barely scratched the surface of book 1. And there's a new character joining the show this season played by Justin Kirk whose identity is still unknown, which makes me think he's a significant player from the books.

When would Interview with the Vampire season 3 come out?

The first season was released on AMC and AMC+ in October 2022, and here we are in May of 2024 with Season 2. Having a two-year gap between seasons does annoyingly seem like the new normal for "prestige" shows, especially on HBO and Netflix, but AMC is not typically like that. So I think we should remember that the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike caused a slight pause in programming, we're seeing the ramifications now, and it's not likely to happen again. Barring disaster or another necessary delay, if Interview with the Vampire is renewed for a third season, it will most likely air at some point in 2025 and not in 2026.

You Might Also Like