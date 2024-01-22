Investigation begins after an inmate at Broward Main Jail dies, sheriff’s office says

An inmate who was behind bars at the Broward County’s Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale died Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics took the inmate from the county jail, 555 SE First Ave., to Broward Health Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead around 8 a.m., Veda Coleman-Wright, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, told the Miami Herald in an email.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the inmate who was being held at the Main Jail’s detoxification unit. BSO also did not say why the inmate was behind bars nor when he was booked into jail.

The homicide, crime scene and internal affairs units are investigating.

