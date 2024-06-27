Investigation into South Miami-Dade shooting leads to U.S. 1 closures in morning rush hour

A late-night South Miami-Dade shooting caused one person to be airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and affected traffic into the Thursday morning rush hour.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m., according to Miami-Dade police, at U.S. 1, or South Dixie Highway, and Southwest 232nd Street. A man with gunshot wounds was found in a gray sedan and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation closed U.S. 1 into the daylight hours Thursday. Police didn’t have any suspect information to release.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).