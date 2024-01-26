US election 2024 live updates: Haley talks up Tea Party roots in appeal to Trump’s base

Nikki Haley has responded to her defeat in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday by pitching herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Donald Trump’s hard-right base.

“Trump says I’m not conservative. That makes me laugh,” she wrote on X on Thursday night.

“I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina. That’s why they didn’t like me very much. But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU.”

Attempting to reposition herself as the true anti-establishment candidate, she has also begun selling T-shirts capitalising on Mr Trump’s decree that anyone who has made a financial contribution to her campaign will be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp”.

She nevertheless faces an uphill climb in the pursuit of the Republican nomination after Mr Trump added to his win in the Iowa Caucus last week by comprehensively beating her in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The front-runner was infuriated by Ms Haley’s subsequent insistence that the race is “far from over” after the results came in and by her insistence that she is a “fighter” and will not drop out.

Haley campaign hits back at RNC over nominee resolution

12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

As we’ve seen, the Republican National Committee swiftly walked back its move to coronate Donald Trump early after the candidate himself rejected it.

But Nikki Haley’s camp was also incensed by the aborted resolution.

“Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders,” her campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas told Fox News.

“If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organise a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley.”

RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper attempted to cool the situation by saying in a statement of his own: “Resolutions, such as this one, are brought forward by members of the RNC. Chairwoman McDaniel doesn’t offer resolutions.

“This will be taken up by the Resolutions Committee, and they will decide whether to send this resolution to be voted on by the 168 RNC members at our annual meeting next week.”

Trump rejects resolution to make him Republican Party’s ‘presumptive nominee’

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

A resolution presented to the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Thursday to declare Donald Trump the party’s presumptive presidential nominee was abruptly withdrawn hours later in response to surprise objections from Trump himself (he was certainly initially tempted to accept, however, reporting elsewhere has indicated).

The RNC, which oversees GOP elections, had been set to consider the proposal next week to declare the former president the party’s “presumptive nominee” for the White House as pressure mounts on his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley, to drop out.

Trump ally David Bossie circulated a draft resolution to fellow RNC committee members that could have been voted on next week at the group’s winter meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

News of the withdrawal came shortly after Trump posted on his Truth Social site that, while he “greatly” appreciated the notion, he felt, “for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the ‘Old Fashioned’ way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX”.

While I greatly appreciate the Republican National Committee (RNC) wanting to make me their PRESUMPTIVE NOMINEE, and while they have far more votes than necessary to do it, I feel, for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 26, 2024

The measure said it “declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of president of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024”.

On Tuesday, after Haley finished second to Trump in New Hampshire, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said that while she felt the former ambassador had “run a great campaign”, Republicans “need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump”.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel urges Haley to get out of the race pic.twitter.com/hrTL4FikuH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Haley hits Trump on failure to ‘drain the swamp’ and reiterates Tea Party credentials in pitch to his MAGA base

11:06 , Joe Sommerlad

The last Republican challenger left standing has been pivoting since New Hampshire towards pitching herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Trump’s hard-right base, suggesting she was doing conservative populism long before MAGA was a twinkle in her rival’s eye.

She is also working hard to suggest, improbably, that is she the true “anti-establishment” candidate and implies Trump is now part of the very same “DC swamp” he once promised to drain.

Trump says I'm not conservative. That makes me laugh. I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina.



That’s why they didn’t like me very much.



But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU. pic.twitter.com/iJeoMTFAa9 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 25, 2024

South Carolinians don’t want the DC swamp telling them what to do. They know this race is far from over! I’ve run against the establishment my entire career, and I’m ready to do it again. pic.twitter.com/qisNjtNFf2 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 25, 2024

She further argues that Democrats WANT Trump to win because they can believe Biden can beat him, but not her.

The worst-kept secret in politics is how badly Democrats want to run against Donald Trump in the general election. pic.twitter.com/lVMSl6K81N — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 25, 2024

AND she’s already selling T-shirts capitalising on his threat yesterday to excommunicate her donors from his movement, serving Trump a dose of his own medicine.

Where has this fighting spirit been for the last calendar year??

Maine Supreme Court refuses to weigh in on Trump 2024 ballot eligibility

10:30 , Martha McHardy

Maine’s Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on whether former president Donald Trump can stay on the state’s ballot amid challenges to his eligibility to run in the 2024 election.

Maine became the second state to disqualify Mr Trump from its 2024 presidential primary ballot in December, finding the former president ineligible due to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

But a judge at Maine’s top court put that decision on hold on Wednesday evening, upholding a previous decision that the US Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.

A previous court ruling had placed the ban on Mr Trump’s appearance on the state’s ballot on pause, requiring Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to await the US Supreme Court decision.

Ms Bellows appealed that ruling.

But, in a unanimous decision handed down on Wednesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court dismissed her appeal.

DC Republicans tell Nikki Haley: The race is over, Donald Trump won

09:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley is fighting on in the Republican presidential primary, but the mood among Washington’s Republicans is clear: this race is over.

While Speaker Mike Johnson has been on the Trump train for months, the leadership of the Senate Republican caucus has long been a source of resistance to some of the harder-right aspects of Trumpism and Donald Trump’s rhetoric which flirts with the kind of authoritarian yearnings often expressed outright by his supporters.

If any of that resistance remains, it’s not showing this week as Republicans react to a second victory by the former president in the primary contest; this time in New Hampshire, where he won an 11-point victory over Nikki Haley, his last remaining prominent challenger. Ms Haley did better than some polling expected, but still heads into a contest in Nevada and her home state of South Carolina after that without a single clear victory over Mr Trump or even Ron DeSantis, who has now dropped out.

With New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, Mr Trump’s last remaining foes within the Republican factions on Capitol Hill are joining the voices declaring the 2024 primary effectively over.

John Bowden reports on the mood in Washington, DC:

Trump attacks McEnany after she calls New Hampshire a ‘good night for Joe Biden’

07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Add Kayleigh McEnany to the list of former Trump White House officials spurned by the former president after a perceived betrayal.

The final press secretary of the Trump administration appeared on Fox News on Tuesday as part of the network’s primetime New Hampshire primary coverage. At one point during the broadcast, Ms McEnany described the night as a positive one for Joe Biden due to the relatively competitive turnout in the Republican primary while Mr Biden himself won a write-in campaign for the Democratic ticket.

“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” she said. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10 per cent said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’”

John Bowden reports on the rest of her comments and Mr Trump’s reaction:

Arizona GOP chair resigns amid leaked Kari Lake audio

05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The chair of the Arizona Republican Party has resigned after audio leaked of him allegedly suggesting to Kari Lake to drop her US Senate bid for financial benefit.

Jeff Dewit, who served as Nasa’s chief financial officer before joining the Arizona Republican Party, has left his role of chair following pressure from Ms Lake, a former TV anchor and 2022 GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee.

Ever since she lost the 2022 election, Ms Lake has rejected the results and claimed she was a victim of fraud, despite there being no evidence to support that notion. She has also supported former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Gustaf Kilander has the story:

Ex-Trump staffer thrown out of victory party

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A former Trump campaign staffer was removed from the ex-president’s victory party in New Hampshire after posting a photo with his attorney Alina Habba, who had excused herself from court claiming to be ill.

Here’s what happened:

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony in E Jean Carroll trial

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Before he was called to the witness stand, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed the former president’s attorney that she can only ask him whether he stands by his previous deposition testimony, and if he has ever instructed anyone to hurt Ms Carroll.

While the jury was out of the room, as the judge and attorneys discussed what he could actually say, Mr Trump interrupted Ms Habba to repeat that he never met Ms Carroll and doesn’t know her. The judge told him to keep his voice down and told him he was not permitted to speak.

And in an extraordinarily brief exchange after only three questions from his attorney, Mr Trump testified that he stands by his previous deposition “100 per cent”.

Alex Woodward reports:

Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony in E Jean Carroll trial

Republican strategists say DeSantis ‘lost his nerve’ and their party is afraid of its own voters

00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

By the time votes were counted in New Hampshire on Tuesday, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was vowing to continue her quixotic primary run against former president Donald Trump. “It’s time to put the negativity and chaos behind us,” she told supporters, as news of her second-place finish rolled in.

The conventional wisdom of how this year’s Republican primary has gone goes something like this: After the 2022 midterms, Trump was on the out in favor of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis won the hearts of GOP tastemakers with his anti-woke crusading and anti-media pugilism. He was the natural MAGA successor, famously labeled “DeFuture” by Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post.

Then DeSantis went on an unexpected journey. He barely defeated Haley in Iowa, and lost to Trump by double digits. It seems the Florida governor’s fortunes soured when Trump’s legal problems gained momentum.

Continue reading...

Susan Collins faces backlash for criticising Trump’s removal from Maine ballot

Thursday 25 January 2024 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Senator Susan Collins faced backlash on social media after she criticised a Maine official’s decision to remove Donald Trump from the state’s ballot while insisting she would not endorse the former president even if he is nominated.

Both Maine and Colorado have removed the former president from the ballot, citing concerns that his stoking of the Capitol riot is tantamount to insurrection.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said she believes that Mr Trump violated the 14th Amendment and did engage in insurrection on 6 January 2021. The state’s decision to remove Mr Trump will ultimately be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Graig Graziosi has the details:

McConnell loses the plot to Trump on Ukraine and immigration

Thursday 25 January 2024 23:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Thursday might be remembered as the day Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lost the plot, the message and his power to Donald Trump.

For the past few months, Mr McConnell has dispatched Senator James Lankford, a conservative Republican from Oklahoma, to negotiate a deal with Democrats to add restrictions on immigration in exchange for more Ukraine aid to repel Russia’s aggression.

Republicans know Democrats would not normally agree to these types of restrictions if a Republican were president or Democrats would filibuster them if Republicans had the majority. So they are using the fact that Democrats desperately want money for Ukraine to extract as much as possible from Democrats.

But on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reported that Mr McConnell told the Senate Republican conference that “politics on this have changed” since Mr Trump wanted to run on immigration and “we don’t want to do anything to undermine him.”

Those remarks immediately threw the Senate Republican conference into chaos.

Read Eric Garcia’s full article...

Ex-Trump staffer thrown out of victory party

Thursday 25 January 2024 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A former Trump campaign staffer was removed from the former president’s victory party in New Hampshire after posting a photo with his attorney Alina Habba, who had excused herself from court claiming to be ill.

Gustaf Kilander has the bizarre story:

Recap: Trump warns Haley donors will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’

Thursday 25 January 2024 21:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Martha McHardy’s report on Trump’s latest outburst against his Republican rival.

Trump warns Nikki Haley donors will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’

Trump’s election denial movement is the real primaries winner

Thursday 25 January 2024 20:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The true winner of the Republican primaries so far has been Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, with a vast majority of his supporters in Iowa and New Hampshire agreeing, falsely, that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

Eighty-six per cent of New Hampshire primary voters who supported Mr Trump believe that the current president is an illegitimate one, according to exit polls.

Here’s Alex Woodward with more.

Donald Trump’s bogus election denial movement is the real winner of the primaries

Recap: Biden nabs endorsement from powerful autoworkers union

Thursday 25 January 2024 19:30 , Joe Sommerlad

President Joe Biden touted his administration’s progress in promoting American-made automobiles and other manufactured goods produced by union labour as the future of US industry as he scored a coveted endorsement from the United Autoworkers Union on Wednesday.

Biden, whose allies have billed him as the most pro-union of all American presidents, praised UAW members for having stood up for their right to share in their employers’ success during their recent strike as he spoke from the stage at the UAW’s annual meeting in Washington.

“You made sure the future of the world will be made in America,” he told the assembled autoworkers, adding that his administration has pushed for stricter enforcement of “buy American, hire American” requirements in federal contracting.

Andrew Feinberg has more.

Biden hails ‘made in America’ future as he nabs endorsement from autoworkers union

Voices: New Hampshire ‘victory speech’ made it obvious Trump is scared

Thursday 25 January 2024 18:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Holly Baxter on Trump betraying his true fears during his angry victory speech on Tuesday night in which he repeatedly attack Haley for not dropping out and behaving, as he saw it, as though she had won.

Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech made it obvious he’s scared

Jimmy Kimmel says Haley is ‘missing the point’ with Trump’s mental competency test

Thursday 25 January 2024 17:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The late night host has pleaded with Trump’s rival to let him take a mental competency test after the former president claimed he would come out on top against her.

Amelia Neath has the story.

Jimmy Kimmel says Haley is ‘missing the point’ with Trump’s mental competency test

Eric Trump says Haley ‘being paid to be in the race as a pure spoiler’

Thursday 25 January 2024 16:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Still fighting for his father’s love after all these years, the candidate’s middle son suggested to Sean Hannity on Fox last night that Nikki Haley was being “paid” to run to stop his dad, rather than because she genuinely thinks she can win and because America remains (for now) a democracy.

Eric declines to say who he thinks is bankrolling her (presumably a cabal of nameless Never Trumpers and RINOs) and is not challenged on it, of course, but in spreading a baseless smear he proves he’s a chip off the old block after all.

Eric Trump: I truly believe she’s being paid to be in the race as a pure spoiler. pic.twitter.com/xhEHST51i8 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2024

Haley fundraising off the back of Trump’s threat to excommunicate her donors

Thursday 25 January 2024 16:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Quick work from the challenger here, turning Trump’s fuming into a money-making opportunity.

She was back in her native South Carolina last night, already turning her attention to the next big Republican primary on 24 February (Nevada comes next but winning the primary there will not hand Haley any delegates as she’s missing out on the GOP caucus they are also holding – yes they’re doing both, it’s complicated, don’t worry).

Hundreds make up a welcome home crowd for Haley’s first rally post-NH in, what she calls, her “sweet South Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/i6jL3D5P3D — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 25, 2024

Haley is the last Republican bulwark against Trump

Thursday 25 January 2024 15:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Nikki Haley is the last Republican candidate standing between Donald Trump and the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

When she announced her run on 14 February 2023, she became the first woman of colour to be a major candidate for the GOP nomination and the first woman governor to run for the top job.

As the last bulwark of the old pre-2016 Republican establishment standing in Trump’s way, the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor has vowed to remain in the race until at least the primary in her home state on 24 February, but polling has her around 30 points behind Trump there.

Top state officials, such as current governor Henry McMcMaster and senator Tim Scott, who Ms Haley appointed to the Senate and who previously dropped out of the presidential race, are backing Trump in what some see as a cynical attempt to elevate themselves for jobs in a possible second Trump administration in January 2025.

Here’s Gustaf Kilander on her chances.

Nikki Haley is the last Republican bulwark against Donald Trump

Trump’s live appearances pose a riddle that news executives still haven’t solved

Thursday 25 January 2024 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Even as Trump seeks his third straight Republican presidential nomination, his live appearances still present an unsolved riddle for many news outlets: How do you cover him?

The question hung in the air as CNN, MSNBC and some streaming outlets started – then stopped – showing Trump’s speech following Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. There was little hand-wringing at Fox News Channel and Newsmax, networks that appeal to Trump supporters. They carried the former president’s remarks in full.

Outlets weigh whether an event’s newsworthiness justifies live coverage when there’s a risk Trump will make false statements that are difficult, if not impossible, to correct in real time – or go completely off script with something entirely unexpected.

And as a year of campaign and courtroom events loom, news executives will face similar decisions again and again.

Trump's live appearances pose a riddle that news executives still haven't solved

Maine Supreme Court refuses to weigh in on Trump 2024 ballot eligibility

Thursday 25 January 2024 13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Maine’s Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on whether Donald Trump can stay on the state’s ballot amid challenges to his eligibility to run in the 2024 election.

Maine became the second state to disqualify Trump from its 2024 presidential primary ballot in December, finding the former president ineligible due to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

But a judge at Maine’s top court put that decision on hold on Wednesday evening, upholding a previous decision that the US Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.

Here’s Martha McHardy’s report.

Maine Supreme Court refuses to weigh in on Trump 2024 ballot eligibility

United Auto Workers union formally endorses Biden for president

Thursday 25 January 2024 12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

This is a blow to Trump as he attempts to appeal to blue collar America by insisting President Biden is not the right man to steer the country’s economy back to pre-pandemic prosperity.

United Auto Workers union formally endorses Joe Biden for president

Haley’s chances written off by Biden campaign as it turns ‘laser focus’ on Trump

Thursday 25 January 2024 11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

With Trump appearing to have a cemented himself as the Republican Party’s preferred candidate in their effort to retake control of the White House, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is moving into a general election mode that will see him and his allies ramp up their attacks on the ex-president and present voters with the choice of four more years of stability versus a descent into Trumpian extremism.

Top officials with Biden’s campaign say the results of last night’s New Hampshire primary combined with last week’s Iowa caucus make clear that it is Trump — not ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — who will be their opponent in November’s presidential election and are directing their resources accordingly.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, just hours after Trump garnered support of more than 54 per cent of GOP voters in the Granite State, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said Biden’s re-election apparatus wasn’t paying much mind to Haley in the wake of Trump’s twin victories.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Biden campaign writes off Nikki Haley’s chances as it turns ‘laser focus’ on Trump

Truth Social: Trump warns Haley donors will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’

Thursday 25 January 2024 10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s our man playing the mob boss and issuing a Mafia-style decree banishing anyone who has made a campaign contribution to his rival from his orbit.

“We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!” he frothed last night.

Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots. Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 25, 2024

Martha McHardy has more.

Trump warns Nikki Haley donors will be ‘permanently banned from the MAGA camp’

Trump issues ominous threats of ‘investigations’ against Haley

Thursday 25 January 2024 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump threatened that Nikki Haley would be “under investigation” if she beat him in the Republican primary after defeating her in New Hampshire.

The former president appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador after she vowed to continue her fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes,” said Mr Trump to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday night.

“And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out.”

Continue reading...

Can Nikki Haley’s bid for the White House be saved by her home state?

Thursday 25 January 2024 08:30 , John Bowden

New Hampshire has voted. Donald Trump has won, again.

Tuesday’s contest — the second of the 2024 Republican nominating contest, is over. Donald Trump was the clear winner, and remains firmly atop both polls of GOP voters nationally as well as the delegate count necessary for securing his party’s nomination.

And after throwing it all against the wall in the Granite State, Nikki Haley has lost her first head-to-head matchup versus Mr Trump. Despite endorsements from the state’s governor, largest newspaper and even the conservative opinion board at the Wall Street Journal, Ms Haley could not pull out ahead of the former president, who in many of his supporters’ minds should still be considered an incumbent.

So where do we go from here? Why isn’t Nikki Haley dropping out, as did Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy after their respective failures to “shock the media”, in Mr Ramaswamy’s words, in Iowa?

There are a few reasons:

Trump’s key weakness exposed in New Hampshire primary vote

Thursday 25 January 2024 06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump may have resoundingly won the New Hampshire primary, but the race’s exit polls revealed demographic weak spots in his voter appeal.

Mr Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary by an 11-point margin. Ever since he jumped into the race, Mr Trump has maintained a sizable lead among his GOP competitors. His recent victories in Iowa and New Hampshire have underscored his popularity among Republicans, but they have also uncovered some weaknesses.

Kelly Rissman takes a look at what was discovered in the first two states to vote in 2024.

Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was full of false claims

Thursday 25 January 2024 04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech was riddled with false claims and inaccurate statements, prompting networks to fact-check him in real-time.

Both CNN and MSNBC were forced to fact-check Mr Trump after his win in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Specifically, Mr Trump spewed inaccuracies about previous elections.

Kelly Rissman was watching:

Haley campaign fires back at Trump’s ‘angry rant’

Thursday 25 January 2024 02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley hit back at Donald Trump’s criticism following the former president’s win in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday,

Trump attacked his last-standing Republican rival in his speech

Mr Trump carved out part of his victory speech to address Ms Haley, seemingly unhappy that she had not dropped out of the 2024 race, emphasising that she had a “very bad night.”

He blasted Ms Haley as an “imposter” who’s still “hanging around” despite coming third in the Iowa primary last week and failing to secure a win in New Hampshire.

Kelly Rissman has the story...

Watch: UAW president slams Trump

Thursday 25 January 2024 01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

UAW President Shawn Fain on Fox News on endorsing Biden: "Nowhere in history has Donald Trump ever stood for the American worker. He stands against pretty much everything that we stand for." pic.twitter.com/PMmYaWEGF6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Voices: Trump’s victory in New Hampshire solidifies his conquest of the GOP

Thursday 25 January 2024 00:30 , Eric Garcia

In the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.

Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Mr Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.

Mr Trump’s decision to spread the lie that Democrats stole the election from him to whip his supporters into such a frenzy that they breached the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election offered Republicans — particularly ones who never particularly liked Mr Trump — the opportunity to get off the wagon. It gave them the chance to remove the virus of Trumpism, tell their voters it would not be allowed in the party, and keep the focus on weakening Joe Biden.

But the ex-president’s dominant win in the New Hampshire primary on 23 January, a week after a decisive win in Iowa, makes crystal clear what has been obvious all along – Donald Trump is going to be the 2024 Republican nominee.

Continue reading...

Trump’s victory in New Hampshire solidifies his conquest of the GOP

Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’

Wednesday 24 January 2024 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.

The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.

“This race is far from over,” Ms Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go ... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”

Graeme Massie reports:

McConnell is the main reason Trump is back

Wednesday 24 January 2024 23:00 , Eric Garcia

Shortly after Donald Trump won in New Hampshire, Senator John Cornyn announced his support for him. Why does that matter? Because Cornyn is far from a Trumpist. In fact, the square-jawed Republican from Texas negotiated a gun bill alongside Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and then-Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema that Trump vehemently opposed. Cornyn’s support today shows that all Republicans — from the furthest right to the most moderate — are now falling into line behind the former president.

In fact, Trump continues to have Republican leaders get behind him save for one major voice: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Continue reading...

Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire primary

Wednesday 24 January 2024 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Mr Trump had an insurmountable lead against his opponent Nikki Haley, with 54 per cent of the vote.

The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican frontrunner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Mr Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.

With a larger-than-expected independent voter turnout, Ms Haley performed well in more liberal-leaning counties like Dover, Concord and Keene – early data indicated.

Although Ms Haley lost the primary, her campaign said they would continue campaigning to the next primary in her home state of South Carolina.

Read the full article...

Voices: The last line of defence against Trump 2.0: Nikki Haley (and 91 felony charges)

Wednesday 24 January 2024 22:00 , Joe Sommerlad

“Haley isn’t intimidated by Trump, which is a qualification for high office in itself, because we know the punishment that he and his devout followers in his undeniably substantial base of support can mete out to anyone who gets in Trump’s way,” writes Sean O’Grady.

“They’ll even invade the Capitol for him and try to overthrow the government, so chucking some abuse at Haley’s no big deal. They do, indeed, ‘fight like hell’ when prompted to.

“Yet Haley is unflinching, and rightly pledges to carry on and on and on. It’s obviously true that Trump is the favourite for the nomination, and it could all be over in a couple of weeks. It’s not immediately obvious that Haley has the funds to sustain a campaign, even if she’s obviously got the spirit to do so. She might not do so well even in her own sweet home state of South Carolina; but she did rather better than expected in New Hampshire, even if she still lost.

“The sourness of Trump’s victory speech suggests that she has more momentum than he would like, and he resents it – he’s never been great at disguising his emotions or his all-too-brittle ego. So she is still in the race, and there are a couple of very good reasons why she has to stay in for as long as she can.”

Major Haley donor holding off on new investment in campaign

Wednesday 24 January 2024 21:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Scott of ABC News reports that Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn is holding off on new investments in the Nikki Haley campaign after her loss in New Hampshire.

“I would be happy to raise more funds for Governor Haley if someone can show me a path for her to win the primary,” an advisor told Scott.

Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn is holding off on new investments to Nikki Haley after her loss in New Hampshire.



“I would be happy to raise more funds for Governor Haley if someone can show me a path for her to win the primary,” his advisor tells me. — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 24, 2024

Biden wins New Hampshire primary despite not being on ballot

Wednesday 24 January 2024 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, despite his name not appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot.

The Associated Press called the race for Mr Biden shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night, as a majority of voters wrote in the president’s name.

Mr Biden’s campaign purposefully did not file the president’s name for the ballot within the deadline in an act of solidarity with the Democratic National Convention’s (DNC) decision to make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary.

Ariana Baio reports:

Santos admits he wasn’t invited to Trump’s victory party

Wednesday 24 January 2024 21:00 , Joe Sommerlad

“I came to have fun. It’s Maga time, baby, it’s 2024.”

George Santos is at the Trump watch party tonight. I asked if he was invited.



“No. It’s an open event. It’s a public event. I just registered and came,” Santos said. pic.twitter.com/7l8JwPHqCp — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) January 24, 2024

Here’s Gustaf Kilander with more on the former congressman’s surprise cameo in New Hampshire last night.

The real winner of the Republican primaries? Trump’s bogus election denial movement

Wednesday 24 January 2024 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The winner of the Republican primaries is Donald Trump’s bogus conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, with a vast majority of his supporters in Iowa and New Hampshire agreeing, falsely, that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

Eighty-six per cent of New Hampshire primary voters who supported Mr Trump believe that the current president is an illegitimate one, according to exit polls.

In Iowa, where caucusgoers were asked whether they believed Mr Biden was legitimately elected to the presidency, more than two-thirds said no. That includes 69 per cent of Iowa caucus-goers who supported Mr Trump. Only 11 per cent of his supporters in Iowa and 13 per cent of supporters in New Hampshire believe the sitting president was legitimately elected.

Alex Woodward reports:

Biden hails ‘made in America’ future as he nabs endorsement from powerful autoworkers union

Wednesday 24 January 2024 20:11 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden touted his administration’s progress in promoting American-made automobiles and other manufactured goods that will be produced by union labour as the future of US industry as he scored a coveted endorsement from the United Autoworkers Union on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, whose allies have billed him as the most pro-union of all American presidents, praised UAW members for having stood up for their right to share in their employers’ success during their recent strike as he spoke from the stage at the UAW’s annual meeting in Washington.

“You made sure the future of the world will be made in America,” he told the assembled autoworkers, adding that his administration has pushed for stricter enforcement of “buy American, hire American” requirements in federal contracting.

Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC:

Biden hails ‘made in America’ future as he nabs endorsement from autoworkers union

Watch: Senators react to Trump victory in New Hampshire

Wednesday 24 January 2024 20:00 , Joe Sommerlad

CNN’s Manu Raju spoke with Texas senator John Cornyn of Texas and his South Carolina compatriot Lindsey Graham at the US Capitol this morning and asked for their reaction to Trump’s win in the New Hampshire primary and what happens next as the campaign moves on to the Palmetto State.

Here’s what they had to say.

John Cornyn calls on Trump to pick Tim Scott as VP. On Trump’s electability, he told me: “After a primary there needs to be a broader appeal than just to primary voters.”



Lindsey Graham says Haley’s attack of Trump’s mental fitness is not “widely shared in South Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/MuOEOfJ8jc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 24, 2024

Trump blasts McEnany after she calls New Hampshire a ‘good night for Joe Biden’

Wednesday 24 January 2024 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Add Kayleigh McEnany to the list of former Trump White House officials spurned by the former president after a perceived betrayal.

The final press secretary of the Trump administration appeared on Fox News on Tuesday as part of the network’s primetime New Hampshire primary coverage. At one point during the broadcast, Ms McEnany described the night as a positive one for Joe Biden due to the relatively competitive turnout in the Republican primary while Mr Biden himself won a write-in campaign for the Democratic ticket.

“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” she said. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10 per cent said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’”

John Bowden has the story:

DeSantis admits ‘warning signs’ for Trump and Republicans

Wednesday 24 January 2024 19:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Florida governor and erstwhile Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis has sounded the alarm over Trump’s chances in the 2024 election.

Speaking to conservative radio host Steve Deace in his first interview since dropping out of the Republican primary, DeSantis said he saw a “lack of enthusiasm” among GOP voters in the Iowa caucuses last week and that Trump’s declining appeal among moderates is “a huge warning sign” for the Republican Party’s election hopes.

“When I have people come up to me who voted for Reagan in ‘76 and have been conservative their whole life say that they don’t want to vote for Trump again, that’s a problem,” DeSantis said.

“So he’s got to figure out a way to solve that. I think there’s an enthusiasm problem overall, and then I also just think there are some voters that have checked out at this point that you got to find a way to get them back.”

Martha McHardy has more.

