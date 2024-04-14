Iran launches drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliatory attack: Live

Iran has launched dozens of drones towards Israel amid fears of a wider regional war.

Israel and Jordan have both closed their airspaces after the IDF reported the unmanned craft were spotted over Iraq. The drones are expected to take several hours to arrive.

It comes amid rising tensions following an attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Tehran had vowed a response to the strike in Syria at the beginning of the month, which killed a number of senior military leaders, with the US and allies making intense diplomatic efforts to try and keep the fallout to a minimum.

The situation across the region has been highly volatile for months, given the war in Gaza.

Israel launched an aerial bombardment, ground operations and a blockade in the wake of a brutal terror attack by Hamas inside Israel that killed around 1,200 people and saw another 250 taken hostage. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in the Hamas-run strip.

04:52 , Namita Singh

President Joe Biden condemned Iranian attacks on military facilities in Israel, pledged a coordinated G7 diplomatic response and said the United States had helped Israel take down “nearly all” of the attacking drones and missiles.

The US forces and facilities had not been hit, said Mr Biden.

The president said he reiterated the ironclad US support for Israel’s security in a call with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he has had strained relations over Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza.

US president Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on 13 April 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

“I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks, sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” Mr Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” he said.

Mr Biden said he had directed the US military to move aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week.

“Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” he said.

China calls for calm and restraint

04:34 , Namita Singh

China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of the situation, the country’s foreign ministry said about Iran’s strike on Israel.

It called on all relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation.

India calls for de-escalation as Iran attacks Israel

04:28 , Namita Singh

The Indian government issued a statement about “the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region”.

“We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,” said the ministry of external affairs.

Statement on the situation in West Asia:https://t.co/kpJzqwTVWC pic.twitter.com/cSbJQrAjCC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 14, 2024

RAF jets deployed to shoot down Iranian drones heading to Israel

04:17 , Namita Singh

RAF jets have been used to shoot down Iranian drones after Tehran announced it had launched an attack on Israel.

Aircraft in Iraq and Syria have been deployed to intercept “any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said most of the drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles had been shot down outside the country’s borders with warplanes intercepting more than 10 cruise missiles.

He said a few missiles had reached Israel with a seven-year-old girl critically injured in the south of the country and light damage to an army base.

RAF jets deployed to shoot down Iranian drones heading to Israel

Biden condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, plans G7 coordination

04:14 , Namita Singh

US president Joe Biden condemned Iran’s attacks against Israel and said he had spoken with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s “ironclad commitment” to the security of Israel.

“Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” Mr Biden said in a statement, referring to the group of seven major develped economies.

US president Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on 13 April 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking: US says military shot down dozens of Iranian missiles bound for Israel

04:11 , Namita Singh

As well as knocking down drones, the US military shot down dozens of Iranian missiles bound for Israel in keeping with its pledge to defend its Middle East ally, three US official said.

Two of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said some of the missiles were shot down by the US Navy.

The US military rushed to help as Iran launched explosive drones and missiles in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike for the suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

This video grab from AFPTV taken on 14 April 2024 shows explosions lighting up the sky in Hebron, Palestinian Territories, during an Iranian attack on Israel (AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden meets national security team at White House

04:00 , Namita Singh

Joe Biden cut short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house to meet with his national security team at the White House yesterday afternoon, returning to Washington minutes before Israeli officials confirmed that they had detected drones being launched toward their territory from Iran.

He convened a principals meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the unfolding situation, the White House said, before speaking with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, risking a wider regional conflict.

US president Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on 13 April 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Pentagon reported that defense secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Israeli counterpart “to discuss urgent regional threats ... and made clear that Israel could count on full US support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies”.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan also spoke with his counterpart to reinforce Washington’s “ironclad commitment to the security of Israel”.

National security council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that “Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel.” She added: “The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

US shoots down Iranian attack drones

03:52 , Namita Singh

President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran’s aerial attack against Israel as US forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran.

With tensions at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago, Mr Biden pledged that American support for Israel’s defense against attacks by Iran and its proxies is “ironclad”.

The US forces shot down some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a US defense official and two other US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Demonstrators gather at Palestine Square in Tehran on 14 April 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel (AFP via Getty Images)

The US and Israel had been bracing for an attack for days after Iran vowed to retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including two senior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force.

The US defense official said the effort to intercept Iran’s attack was continuing.

Biden and Netanyahu speak by phone

02:42 , Andrew Feinberg

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken by telephone.

The White House said Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu spoke this evening.

The Prime Minister’s office also confirmed the phone call and release a photograph of Mr Netanyahu holding a telephone handset to his ear.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a telephone to his ear in a photograph released by his office (Israeli Prime Minister's Spokesperson)

Biden meets with advisers in White House Situation Room

02:00 , Andrew Feinberg

The White House has released this photograph of President Biden meeting with advisers in the White House situation room.

According to a White House official, the meeting included Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Director Bill Burns, Director Avril Haines, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk.

Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients also joined the meeting by secure video link.

President Joe Biden meets with member of the National Security team regarding the unfolding missile attacks on Israel from Iran, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the White House Situation Room. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz) (The White House)

IDF says ‘vast majority’ of Iranian cruise missiles intercepted

01:54 , Andrew Feinberg

In a statement, the Israeli Defense Force said it had identified “dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran” on the way to Israeli territory.

The IDF said its’ “Ariel Defense Array” has “successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the ‘Arrow’ Aerial Defense System” in concert with “Israel’s strategic allies” before any of the missiles could cross into Israeli territory.

“A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure,” the IDF said.

The statement also said “many dozens of hostile aircraft” were identified and intercepted by “dozens” of Israeli Air Force fights which are currently operating in the area “to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory”.

US Defence Secretary has spoken with Israeli Defence Minister

01:44 , Andrew Feinberg

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant “recently completed a call” with his US counterpart, Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The ministry said Mr Gallant “briefed the Secretary about Israel’s defensive operations in the face of Iran’s attack, and emphasized that the defense establishment is prepared for any further attempts to attack the State of Israel” and “expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for his leadership and for standing with Israel”.

The readout of the call also included this photograph of Mr Gallant holding a telephone to his ear.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant holds a telephone to his ear in this photo released by the Israeli Ministry of Defence (Israeli Ministry of Defence / Ariel Hermoni)

US orders Jerusalem-based employees to shelter in place

01:41 , Andrew Feinberg

Citing “incoming UAVs and missiles from Iran and Iranian proxies,” the US State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has directed “all US government employees and their family members” to shelter in place, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the bureau’s official account.

Jerusalem: Due to incoming UAVs and missiles from Iran and Iranian proxies, the U.S. Embassy has directed all U.S. government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice.

Senate Republican leader calls for Biden to lead ‘international effort’ against Tehran

01:29 , Andrew Feinberg

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, the upper chamber’s top Republican, has issued a statement urging President Joe Biden to “match words with actions” when it comes to what Mr Biden has described as America’s “ironclad” commitment to Israeli security.

“President Biden must lead an international effort to impose sufficient costs on Tehran to compel an end to its aggression and terror, both on Israeli soil and — as demonstrated with today’s IRGC assault on a commercial shipping vessel — around the region. Iran’s leaders must know the things they value most are at risk,” he said.

He also suggested that Mr Biden should back off his insistence that Israel allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, writing that he “must also give Israel the time, space, and support it deserves to finish the job against Hamas” because “Tehran and its proxies are emboldened when they see divisions between the US and Israel”.

Mr McConnell’s statement also calls on the House to take action on the national security appropriations bill supported by Mr Biden, which the Senate has already passed.

“It will provide overdue lethal assistance to Ukraine and equip vulnerable allies and partners in Asia to deter the PRC. And it will make urgent investments in our own defence industrial base,” he said.

“We cannot hope to deter conflict without demonstrating resolve and investing seriously in American strength. The Commander-in-Chief and the Congress must discharge our fundamental duties without delay. The consequences of failure are clear, devastating, and avoidable.”

IDF says ‘vast majority’ of Iranian attack intercepted

01:19 , Andrew Feinberg

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson of the Israeli military, said Iran has fired a “massive swarm of over 200 killer drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles” towards Israel.

He said Israel and its partners have intercepted the “vast majority” but some landed inside Israel causing “minor damage” to an Israeli military base and injuring a 10-year-old girl.

“Together with our allies and partners across the region, we are operating at this very moment to defend Israel from Iran’s attack. So far, we’ve intercepted the vast majority of incoming missiles by Israeli systems,” he said in a 3am briefing from Tel Aviv.

“We are continuing to intercept dozens of attack drones as well as cruise missiles and ballistic missiles outside of Israel’s border. A number of Iranian missiles fell inside Israeli territory called causing minor damage to a military base with no casualties. Only one little girl has been hurt, and we hope she will be well,” he added.

He also said the “wide scale attack” is ongoing and “a major escalation”.

“Our planes are in the air. Tonight, [this] wide scale attack by Iran is a major escalation. Together with our allies and partners we are operating at full force to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” he said.

UK Ministry of Defence has moved RAF resources to Middle East

Sunday 14 April 2024 00:24 , Andrew Feinberg

A Ministry of Defence official has said the following: “In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks”.

The official says the MOD has “moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region”.

“These will bolster Operation Shader, which is the UK’s existing counter-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria. In addition, these UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required. We will continue to cooperate closely with our regional partners in the interest of de-escalation,” the official added.

Pentagon official: US forces are downing Iranian drones

Sunday 14 April 2024 00:21 , Andrew Feinberg

A US Defence official has said American forces in the Middle East region “continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel” as part of the country’s “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security”.

“Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces operating in the region,” the official adds.

Son of last Shah of Iran says Iranian people do not want war with Israel

Sunday 14 April 2024 00:15 , Andrew Feinberg

Reza Pahlavi, the former Crown Prince of Iran and the son of the last Iranian monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, has denounced the current Iranian government’s attack on Israel in a statement.

Mr Pahlavi, who lives in the United States, said current Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameini “is trying to start a war to save his failing regime”.

He wrote: “While the people of Iran, inspired by our history, seek peaceful coexistence with all nations, the Islamic regime that has taken our nation hostage for 45 years seeks destructive chaos”.

“But this is not a war that our nation wants. Iranians have made it clear: the criminal mafia occupying Iran does not represent our nation, our values, or our aspirations. The path to lasting peace and security in the Middle East is to support the people of Iran who are fighting to reclaim our country and our rightful place in the world. I call on our friends in the region and Western powers to embrace this lasting solution for our region and to empower the Iranian people, their allies for peace,” he added.

Trump weighs in by making Iranian attack all about him

Sunday 14 April 2024 00:06 , Andrew Feinberg

Former president Donald Trump has offered his own analysis on Iran’s attack against Israel.

The disgraced ex-president, who will go on trial Monday for allegedly falsifying business records in his former home state of New York, took to his Truth Social platform to say the attack “should never have been allowed to happen”.

He added that such an attack “would NEVER have happened if I were President”.

The Independent’s Katie Hawkinson has more on the ex-president’s comments.

Explosions heard above Jerusalem

Sunday 14 April 2024 00:00 , Andrew Feinberg

Explosions have been heard in the skies over Jerusalem.

Air raid sirens have been activated there, according to the IDF.

US House of Representatives will consider legislation holding Iran accountable, majority leader says

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:57 , Andy Gregory

The US House of Representatives will make a change in its schedule to consider legislation that supports Israel and holds Iran accountable, House majority leader Steve Scalise has said.

“The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack,” he said in a statement, adding that more details would follow.

Israeli military sounding sirens in south and occupied West Bank

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:54 , Andy Gregory

Israel’s military sounded sirens in multiple locations in the south of the country, as well as in parts of the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported, citing an alert app which it said warned of incoming aerial threats.

Iran last year claimed to develop new drone capable of staying airborne for 24 hours

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:43 , Andy Gregory

Last year, Iran unveiled a new drone – called Mohajer-10s – which resembled America’s armed MQ-9 Reaper, and claimed the aircraft had the range to reach Israel. It is unclear whether the drones are yet operational.

Iran unveils armed drone resembling America's MQ-9 Reaper and says it could potentially reach Israel

US has shot down drones headed for Israel, sources say

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:39 , Andy Gregory

Following earlier reporting by an Israeli broadcaster that British and US warplanes had shot down several Iranian drones heading for Israel, Reuters cites three US officials as also saying that the US military has shot down Iranian drone aircraft headed toward Israel.

They did not disclose how many drones were shot down or the precise locations, Reuters reports.

‘Matter can be deemed concluded,’ says Iran’s permanent mission to UN

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:32 , Andy Gregory

Describing tonight’s attack as a response to Israel’s alleged “aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus”, Iran’s permanent mission to the UN said: “The matter can be deemed concluded.”

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” the Iranian body said.

“The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli…

Northern Golan Heights among several locations put on standby by Israel

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:29 , Andy Gregory

Israel’s military has put the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights – as well as Nevatim, Dimona and Eilat – on standby for possible impact from Iranian drone launches, instructing residents to stay close to bomb shelters.

The Golan was captured from Syria in a 1967 war, while Nevatim is the site of an Israeli air base. Israel has a nuclear reactor on the outskirts of Dimona, and Eilat is Israel’s southern Red Sea port, which has come under repeated attack by Yemen's Houthis.

Jordan denies announcing state of emergency

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:27 , Andy Gregory

A Jordanian government spokesperson has denied the kingdom announced a state of emergency.

They said media reports it did were baseless and “there was no cause for concern among its citizens.”

Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen told state news agency Petra that the government would take legal measures against any outlet that spread rumours or accusations that are not verified.

Labour supports ‘all measures designed to restore calm’, says Starmer

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:23 , Andy Gregory

The Labour Party supports “all measures designed to restore calm”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

“We condemn the Iranian regime’s decision to subject Israelis to these unacceptable attacks,” the Labour leader said.

“The international community has been united in urging restraint and we regret that yet again Iran has chosen a different, dangerous path. Our thoughts are with all those in the region who want peace and security not the fear and instability being generated by Iran.

“We continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of our other partners in the region, including Jordan and Iraq. We support all measures designed to restore calm as we must do all we can to prevent a wider regional war.

Egypt’s air defence on alert, sources say

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:17 , Andy Gregory

Egypt’s air defence is on alert, Egyptian military and security sources have told Reuters, amid fears of an Iranian drone attack aimed towards Israel.

Egypt’s military General Command has formed a team to monitor the situation and make any necessary decisions regarding the country’s airspace, the sources said.

British and US warplanes down several Iranian drones, broadcaster claims

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:16 , Andy Gregory

British and US warplanes have downed some Israel-bound Iranian drones over the Iraq-Syria border area, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 TV has claimed, without citing sources.

Iran’s attack ‘will only inflame tensions’, warns Britain’s foreign secretary

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:13 , Andy Gregory

Britain’s foreign secretary David Cameron has warned that “Iran's reckless attacks on Israel will only further inflame tensions in the Middle East”.

“The UK calls on the Iranian regime to stop this serious escalation, which is in no one’s interest,” Lord Cameron said.

Iran's reckless attacks on Israel will only further inflame tensions in the Middle East.



Iran's reckless attacks on Israel will only further inflame tensions in the Middle East.

The UK calls on the Iranian regime to stop this serious escalation, which is in no one's interest.

Israel to close schools and ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:05 , Andy Gregory

Israel has paused schooling throughout the country and banned gatherings of 1,000 people, starting from tomorrow.

IDF Commanding Officer of Israel’s Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, said in a statement: “We have been at war on several fronts for over six months. Throughout the war we have faced and have confronted a large number of challenges in a very wide variety of threats, we learned and improved – we are prepared and strong in both defence and offence.

“In light of the situational assessment, we have decided to change the defensive guidelines. Starting tomorrow, throughout the country, there will be no educational activity. Also, gatherings of over 1,000 people are prohibited.

“You are required to continue to vigilantly adhere to the guidelines, they may change based on the situational assessment. So far, your conduct and adherence to the guidelines has been exceptional, keep it up – it saves lives. The Home Front Command is deployed and prepared throughout the country.

“The alert system is prepared and ready, together with the heads of the authorities and the emergency response organisations – we will overcome this challenge.”

Netanyahu pictured convening war cabinet

Saturday 13 April 2024 23:01 , Andy Gregory

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pictured convening his war cabinet as Israel seeks to repel dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran.

The IDF had previously confirmed that Mr Netanyahu’s plane was airborne, which it said was for “operational reasons”.

(IDF)

Biden cuts short weekend trip to Delaware as Iran launches attack on Israel

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:53 , Andy Gregory

Joe Biden has cut short a weekend trip to his Delaware beach house and is returning to the White House on Saturday to meet with his national security team and monitor the situation in the Middle East.

The White House denied claims the US president was set to give an Oval Office address, saying he was not expected to speak to the nation.

Mr Biden is being regularly updated by his national security team and is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as US partners and allies, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

Joe Biden arrives at the White House after cutting short a weekend trip to Delaware (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

The region mapped as Iran fires dozens of drones towards Israel

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:49 , Andy Gregory

Here is a map of the region as Iran fires dozens of drones and other missiles towards Israel, in what the IDF has called a “large-scale attack” which represents a “severe and dangerous escalation”.

Jordan and Iraq have both reportedly closed their airspace in the wake of Iran’s assault on Israel.

It currently is unclear where the attack, dubbed Operation True Promise by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was launched from.

Watch: Israel Defence Forces releases statement amidst Iranian attack

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:42 , Andy Gregory

Iran’s ‘large-scale’ attack is a ‘severe and dangerous escalation’, warns IDF

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:31 , Andy Gregory

Israel has described Iran’s “large-scale attack” as a “severe and dangerous escalation”.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement: “Iran has launched a direct attack from Iranian soil toward the State of Israel. We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en-route to Israel sent by Iran.

“This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large- scale attack from Iran.

“Together with our partners, the Israel Defense Forces is operating at full-force to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

“This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill.”

Some drones shot down over Syria or Jordan, report claims

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:23 , Andy Gregory

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 TV has reported that Iran had launched a total of around 100 drones and cruise missiles at Israeli targets on Saturday and that some were shot down over Syria or Jordan.

Britain ‘urgently working to prevent further escalation’, says Sunak

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:20 , Andy Gregory

Rishi Sunak has condemned Iran’s “reckless attack” and said Britain was “urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation”.

In a new statement, the prime minister said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that all of our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

Read my statement on the Iranian regime's reckless attack against Israel.

IDF has identified more than 100 Iranian drones, report claims

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:16 , Andy Gregory

The Israeli military has identified more than 100 drones launched from Iran an is preparing for additional waves of attacks, which may also include missiles, the Times of Israel reports.

Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently in the skies and are prepared to strike wherever needed, the IDF was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Iran says ‘Operation True Promise’ is punishment for ‘Israeli crimes’, report suggests

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:08 , Andy Gregory

Naming their attack as “Operation True Promise”, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards insisted it was part of punishment for “Israeli crimes”, Iranian state TV reports, according to Reuters.

Jordan declares state of emergency, reports suggest

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:04 , Andy Gregory

Jordan has declared a state of emergency, reports Reuters, citing state media.

Jordan’s air defences were ready to intercept and shoot down any Iranian drones or aircraft that violate its airspace, two regional security sources told the news agency.

They said the army was also in a state of high alert and radar systems were monitoring drone activity.

Netanyahu’s plain airborne, IDF confirms following reports of the attack

Saturday 13 April 2024 22:01 , Andy Gregory

The IDF has confirmed that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane was airborne for “operational reasons”, following reports of the attack.

IDF vows to prevent missiles from entering Israeli territory

Saturday 13 April 2024 21:55 , Andy Gregory

In a broadcast statement, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: “We are going to try and prevent them from reaching Israeli territory. That is our task. If they do enter Israeli airspace, you will hear sirens and alarms wherever these threats enter and we will intercept them.”

“If there is a different type of threat on a different timetable we will inform you immediately on all platforms.”

Drones equipped with 20kg of explosives, claims retired Israeli general

Saturday 13 April 2024 21:54 , Andy Gregory

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 TV reported that Iran had launched dozens of pilotless aircraft, with retired general Amos Yadlin claiming to the broadcaster that the drones were equipped with 20 kg of explosives each.

Jordan’s air defences ready to shoot down any Iranian drones that violate its airspace, sources claim

Saturday 13 April 2024 21:50 , Andy Gregory

Jordan’s air defences were ready to intercept and shoot down any Iranian drones or aircraft that violate its airspace, two regional security sources told Reuters.

They said the army was also in a state of high alert and radar systems were monitoring drone activity.

Iran claims to have targeted multiple sites with barrage of drones and missiles

Saturday 13 April 2024 21:49 , Andy Gregory

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim to have targeted specific places in Israel by launching dozens of drones and missiles, in a statement issued via state media.

Iranian drones set to arrive in Israel at 2am local time, broadcaster claims

Saturday 13 April 2024 21:46 , Andy Gregory

The salvo of drones fired by Iran is on course to reach Israel at 2am local time, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 TV has claimed.

The IDF has vowed to “try and prevent them from reaching Israeli territory”, with spokesperson Daniel Hagari saying in a broadcast statement: “That is our task. If they do enter Israeli airspace, you will hear sirens and alarms wherever these threats enter and we will intercept them.”

Iran launches dozens of drones against Israel

Saturday 13 April 2024 21:35 , Sam Rkaina

Iran has fired multiple drones towards Israel, according to reports appearing to confirm United States-issued warnings of an imminent threat from Tehran.

Months of ratcheting tensions in the region over Israel’s war in Gaza reached new levels last week, as Iran vowed retaliation for a strike that killed senior Iranian military officers in its embassy compound in Damascus, for which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

The White House said on Saturday that Joe Biden had cut short his weekend plans to confer with national security advisers, a day after the US president warned Iran against attacking Israel – but said such a scenario could be imminent.

Hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, saying the vessel was linked to Israel, as Jordan declared its airspace closed, in a possible precautionary move given the likelihood of its territory being overflown by any missiles exchanged by Iran and Israel.

Late on Saturday night, the Israeli military accused Iran of launching drones at Israel, which it said would take several hours to arrive, and confirmed prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane was airborne for “operational reasons”.