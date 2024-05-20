Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, a hard-line diplomat, dies in helicopter crash

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, a hard-liner close to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard who confronted the West while also overseeing indirect talks with the U.S. over the country's nuclear program, died in the helicopter crash that also killed the country's president, state media reported Monday. He was 60.

Amirabdollahian represented the hard-line shift in Iran after the collapse of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers after then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord. He served under President Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and followed their policies.

However, Amirabdollahian also was involved in efforts to reach a détente with regional rival Saudi Arabia in 2023, a move eclipsed months later by tensions that arose over the Israel-Hamas war. But he remained close to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, once praising the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani, slain in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.

“You should thank the Islamic Republic and Qassem Soleimani because Soleimani has contributed to world peace and security,” Amirabdollahian once said. "If there was no Islamic Republic, your metro stations and gathering centers in Brussels, London and Paris would not be safe.”

Amirabdollahian served in the Foreign Ministry under Ali Akbar Salehi in 2011 through 2013. He then returned for several years under Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was a key player in the nuclear deal reached under the administration of the relative moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

But Zarif and Amirabdollahian had a falling out, likely over internal differences in Iran's foreign policy. Zarif offered him the ambassadorship to Oman, still a strategically important post given the sultanate long serving as an interlocutor between Iran and the West. But Amirabdollahian refused.

He became foreign minister under Raisi with his election in 2021. He backed the Iranian government position, even as mass protests swept the country in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who had been earlier detained over allegedly not wearing a hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities. The monthslong security crackdown that followed the demonstrations killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained.

In March, a United Nations investigative panel found that Iran was responsible for the “physical violence” that led to Amini’s death.

During the Israel-Hamas war, he met with foreign officials and the leader of Hamas. He also threatened retaliation against Israel and praised an April attack on Israel. He also oversaw Iran's response to a brief exchange of airstrikes with Iran's nuclear-armed neighbor Pakistan and worked on diplomacy with the Taliban in Afghanistan, with whom Iran had tense relations.

Amirabdollhian is survived by his wife and two children.

___

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Iran's president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63. The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Crockett to Greene: ‘Don’t come for me’

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not come after her after the two lawmakers clashed during a House committee hearing Thursday night. “Don’t come for me,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Katie Phang when asked if she had any other messages to share with Greene. “That is all that I need to…

  • Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

    * If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

  • Ukraine ups pressure on US to allow strikes in Russia: ‘This is insane’

    Ukraine’s struggle to fend off Russia’s massive offensive in the Kharkiv region has underscored a pressing issue that Kyiv has long tried to overturn: a ban on firing U.S. weapons to hit inside of Russia. Russia launched its Kharkiv offensive from the neighboring Belgorod region, and some Ukrainian officials are arguing that the attack could…

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • He was acquitted on charges related to the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot. Now he’s running for sheriff

    Eric Molitor, who was acquitted on charges linked to a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is now looking to unseat an incumbent county sheriff.

  • Trump teases idea of 3-term presidency at NRA convention

    Speaking at the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Dallas, Donald Trump hinted at a third presidential term if he win in November.

  • ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video

    Yes, Tim Scott made it too The post ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Donald Trump Floats Hannibal Lector As Possible VP Pick In Searing 'SNL' Open

    The fictional serial killer has come up in Trump's campaign speeches multiple times over the past few months.

  • The model for NATO defending Ukrainian airspace from Russian attacks already exists, says German politician

    A German politician said the Western defense of Israel from Iran is a blueprint for protecting Ukraine.

  • Trump’s New York Trial: Where Page Six Meets ‘12 Angry Men’

    NEW YORK — Of every question asked during the trial of former President Donald Trump, few have so precisely reflected the proceeding’s universe as the one a defense lawyer asked a witness, Keith Davidson, in early May: “Do you know who Tila Tequila is?” Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer with a niche specialty of extracting financial settlements from celebrities, certainly did: A men’s magazine model and reality television star who was fleetingly MTV famous in the early 2000s, Tila Tequila had once

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i

  • Iran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Iranian state television reported there was “no sign of life” at the crash site of a helicopter that was transporting President Ebrahim Raisi and went down in the northwest of the country.Most Read from BloombergIran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash SiteSpeedier Wall Street Trades Are Putting Global Finance On EdgeChina’s Housing Rescue Too Small to End Crisis, Analysts SayEven If Alito Is Right, the Upside-Down Flag Was WrongGantz Says He’ll Quit Unless Netanya