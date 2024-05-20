Israel-Gaza live updates: More than 810,000 flee Rafah, UNRWA says

As the Israel-Hamas war crosses the seven-month mark, renewed negotiations are underway to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization, as Israeli forces continue to prepare for an apparent invasion of the southern Gazan town of Rafah.





Latest Developments





May 20, 6:15 PM

Biden: What's happening in Gaza 'is not genocide'

President Joe Biden said Monday that what Israel has carried out in Gaza during the war is "not genocide," while he denounced the application for arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.



"Let me be clear, we reject the ICC's application and arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, whatever these warrants may imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas," Biden said, in part. "But let me be clear, contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that."



Biden made the comments during an event in the Rose Garden celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month where he fiercely defended Israel in the war against Hamas.



"We'll always stand with Israel and the threats against its security," he said.



The president also highlighted efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza "who are suffering greatly because of the war" and working toward a two-state solution.



-ABC News' Justin Ryan Gomez





May 20, 5:32 PM

Bodies of 4 hostages recovered last week found in tunnel in Jabaliya: IDF

The bodies of four Israeli hostages recovered last week were found in a tunnel in Jabaliya in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday.



The bodies of Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, Ron Benjamin and Yitzchak Gelernter -- who were killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and taken into Gaza -- were recovered following a monthslong operation, the IDF said.



Israeli forces also "located intelligence materials and large quantities of weapons" during the night operation, the IDF said.

PHOTO: Photos provided by Hostages Families Forum Headquarters shows from left, Itzik Gelernter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila. (Hostages Families Forum Headquarters via AP)





May 20, 3:01 PM

Rafah exodus surpasses 810,000: UNRWA

More than 810,000 people have fled Rafah in the past two weeks amid Israel's ongoing military operation in the southern Gaza city, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



"Every time families are displaced their lives are at serious risk. People are forced to leave everything behind looking for safety. But, there's no safe zone," UNRWA said on X Monday.

PHOTO: Palestinians ride on a vehicle as they flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza City, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2024. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)





May 20, 2:39 PM

Congress considering sanctioning ICC: House speaker

Congress is considering sanctioning the International Criminal Court regarding the arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson.



“In the absence of leadership from the White House, Congress is reviewing all options, including sanctions, to punish the ICC and ensure its leadership faces consequences if they proceed," Johnson said in a statement. "If the ICC is allowed to threaten Israeli leaders, ours could be next."



The ICC has "no authority" over Israel or the U.S., Johnson noted.



-ABC News' Lauren Peller





May 20, 2:28 PM

Biden calls ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu outrageous

President Joe Biden called the application for arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders "outrageous."



"And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence -- none -- between Israel and Hamas," Biden said.



"We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security," Biden's statement said.



The U.S. and Israel are not parties in the ICC.





May 20, 8:07 AM

ICC to seek arrest warrants for Israeli, Hamas leaders

A prosecutor with the International Criminal Court on Monday said he would file applications for arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for "criminal responsibility" for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza.



Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said he would seek warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a speech during a ceremony on the eve of the Memorial Day in Jerusalem on May 12, 2024. (Debbie Hill/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Khan laid out a list of allegations against Netanyahu and Gallant, including starvation of civilians, willfully causing great suffering and other "inhumane acts."



"We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy," Khan said in a statement. "These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day."



Khan also said he would seek warrants for Hamas leadership, including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri and Ismail Haniyeh.



The prosecutor alleges those officials are also responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Khan alleges that the Hamas leaders are responsible for crimes including murder, hostage taking, torture and sexual violence, including rape.



-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Kevin Shalvey





May 19, 5:18 PM

IDF releases footage of young Israeli hostages it says were forced to film Hamas video under duress

Israel Defense Forces released Sunday raw video footage it says its troops recovered in Gaza that shows former Israeli hostages 8-year-old Ela Elyakim and her 15-year-old sister Dafna Elyakim being forced by Hamas terrorists to film repeatedly.

PHOTO: Israel Defense Forces released a video on May 19, 2024, showing former Israel hostages, 8-year-old Ela Elyakim and her 15-year-old sister, Dafna Elyakim, being forced by Hamas terrorists to film over and over. (IDF Handout/Hamas Video)

"The video, which is being released today for the first time was intended to be used by Hamas for psychological terror," Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, said in a statement. "But Ela’s family asked us to share it with the world to expose Hamas's terror, to expose Hamas's cruelty, to expose Hamas's barbarism."







Hagari said the raw footage of the girls recording the video was recovered by IDF troops during Israel's ground operations in Gaza.



The Elyakim sisters were kidnapped on Oct. 7 from their father's house in Nahal Oz, according to the IDF. Their father was killed in the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, according to the IDF.



Ela and Dafana Elyakim were held hostage for 51 days before Hamas released them in a previous hostage deal, the IDF said.



Ela Elyakim told IDF officials that Hamas terrorists forced her to read from a script and made her change clothes multiple times as they refilmed the video over and over, according to Hagari.



"We will continue doing everything in our power to bring our hostages back home," said Hagari.



-ABC News' Victoria Beaule





May 18, 11:34 PM

GOP Rep. Stefanik to visit Knesset, denounce Biden over weapons pause

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York will be giving remarks in the Israeli Knesset on Sunday, according to her office. Stefanik will be the highest-ranking member of the House to visit Israel following the Oct. 7 attack.



Stefanik plans to slam President Joe Biden for recently halting some military aid to Israel, according to excerpts of her speech reviewed by ABC News.



"I have been clear at home, and I will be clear here: There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel," Stefanik will say during the address.



Biden announced the U.S. would withhold certain bomb deliveries to Israel over fear they could be used in Rafah, but the Biden administration informed Congress it's moving forward with more than $1 billion in new arms agreements with Israel.

PHOTO: Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., call on the Senate to take up the Israel Security Assistance Support Act during a news conference on May 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The congresswoman will address the rise in antisemitism in the U.S., House Republicans' support for Israel and even mention her close ally, former President Donald Trump.



"I have been a leading proponent and partner to President Trump in his historic support for Israeli independence and security," Stefanik will say.



-ABC News' Lauren Peller





May 18, 6:14 PM

3 US medical workers remain in Gaza despite warning from US government

Three U.S. medical professionals remain in Gaza despite warnings from the U.S. State Department that the American government may not be able to get them out later.



Tamer Hassan, a registered nurse, Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti and Dr. Adam Hamawy were the only ones out of a group of 20 American medical professionals who stayed behind to help treat patients.



"They understand that the U.S. embassy may not be able to facilitate their departure in the same manner as we have just effected today," a person with knowledge of the situation told ABC News.



PHOTO: A Palestinian woman receives medical care at the European hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 17, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP via Getty Images)



Hamawy released a statement Saturday explaining why he stayed behind.



"We worry that the European Hospital we currently are in will suffer a similar fate of Al-Shifa and Nasser hospitals, where humanitarian workers, patients, and civilians were massacred," he said.



"To my wife, daughters and son, I know it hurts that I am not coming home this weekend, and I am sorry. But I know that you are proud that I am upholding my oath to never leave anyone behind," he added.



The doctors who left Gaza "made their way to safety with assistance from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem," a State Department spokesman said.



-ABC News' Anne Flaherty, Nadine Shubailat and Zoe Magee