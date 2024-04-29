J.D. Vance Tries To Make Up For Trump Critic Past In 1 Selectively Edited Clip

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) shared a notably shortened clip that featured him gushing over Donald Trump’s “success” after Fox News’ Shannon Bream confronted him on his past criticism of the former president on Sunday.

Bream, in an interview with Vance, pointed to reporting from The New York Times over the weekend that referred to the senator’s shift from someone who called the former president “loathsome” and an “idiot” to reportedly being on Trump’s vice presidential shortlist.

The Fox News anchor later brought up David Frum — a Trump critic and ex-speech speechwriter for former President George W. Bush who has known the senator for years — who described Vance as having “sunk to the depths of political degradation.”

“Now he’s not changed over the last few years, he’s the same guy we’ve been knowing for a long time,” Bream noted.

“So what’s changed with you that you’re OK with the behavior and you’re supporting him and maybe joining his ticket?”

Vance, in a selectively edited clip shared to his X account, left out Bream’s question as the video begins with him talking up the former president’s administration in response.

“The policies and the results were really there. We had low inflation, we had rising wages, and we had a world that wasn’t on fire. And now, after four years, three years of Joe Biden, we have rising inflation, a stagnating economy, and it seems like a crisis in every single sector of the world,” Vance declared in the clip.

He continued, “If you can’t look at the four year accomplishment of Donald Trump and say, from the perspective of 2015, I was wrong. I didn’t think he would be a good president. He was a great president. That’s not about, you know, sinking to political degradation. That’s looking at reality and recognizing that Donald Trump was a success.”

Lmao, JD edited out the question he was answering. Here’s the full exchange pic.twitter.com/R2L6y3ff6ehttps://t.co/wzkSd8QCwn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2024

Vance, who said it’d be “a great honor” to be Trump’s VP pick, addressed his past criticism of the former president in a 2022 interview with New York Magazine.

“I think there are so many reasons I was wrong about Trump, but I’m happy that I was wrong about Trump,” he said.

Vance — who got the former president’s endorsement during his 2022 Senate campaign — currently maintains a friendship with Donald Trump Jr. where the two communicate over the phone “nearly daily” and attempt to meet up if they’re in the same city, sources told The Times.

Social media users mocked Vance on Sunday over his share of the clip.

This part was better. https://t.co/5kOi8ChNWm — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 28, 2024

You left out a bit.



The part about a longtime acquaintance of yours saying you’ve sunk to new levels of degradation.



Everyone knows you’re a traitor. Everyone. pic.twitter.com/7ge8Ew7dPw — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 28, 2024

