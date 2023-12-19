Jack Black suggests turning next 'Super Mario Bros.' movie into a musical

[Source]

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie" star Jack Black has expressed interest in showcasing his singing skills in a potential sequel, proposing the idea of a musical titled “Bowser's Revenge.”

What he's saying: While waiting for confirmation on the sequel from Universal Pictures and Illumination, Black has suggested turning the second Super Mario Bros. movie into a full musical.

"It has been radio silence," Black said while speaking on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast. "The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chatter. I've been chomping at the bit to get back to business…I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with 'Joker 2.'"

Voicing Bowser: The American actor and comedian voiced the primary antagonist, Bowser, in the 2023 animated adventure comedy film, which received mostly positive reviews and became a box office success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. He envisions the musical as exploring Bowser’s perspective, including his romantic ode to Princess Peach.

Trending on NextShark: Filipino American nurse wins $41 million retaliation lawsuit against Kaiser

“Peaches”: In “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Black co-wrote the ballad song “Peaches,” which expresses Bowser’s feelings for the princess. Although he was hesitant about having the song in the film, the catchy tune eventually made the cut.

“I don’t like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning,” Black said. “I’m real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn’t believe they did.”

The song would eventually become a hit, even landing on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83 in April. “Peaches” became the first song in Black's solo career to make the chart.

Story continues

Trending on NextShark: Manila crowned world's top city destination for 2023

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!