Jack Grealish 'targeted in £1million jewellery and watch burglary at his Cheshire mansion'

Grealish pictured at Everton FC's home ground Goodison Park on the evening of the burglary (Getty Images)

Jack Grealish has reportedly been targeted in a burglary that saw looters take £1 million worth of jewellery and watches from his home.

The Manchester City midfielder's sprawling Cheshire mansion was broken into while he played against Everton on Wednesday night, according to The Sun.

Around 10 members of Grealish's family including his parents and fiancee Sasha Attwood were reportedly inside the house, watching the match on television, when the burglary happened.

According to The Sun, they heard noises upstairs and dogs began barking, and they pressed a panic alarm.

Police responded, deploying officers, a dogs unit and a helicopter, but no suspects were found.

The Sun reports the thieves got away with around £1 million worth of jewellery and watches.

Cheshire Police told The Sun: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday December 27 police were called to reports of a burglary.

Grealish celebrates with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match on June 10, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

“The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area but there was no trace of the suspects.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police.”

Top flight football players have regularly been targeted in similar incidents in recent years.

Raheem Sterling's home in Oxshott, Surrey, was burgled while he played for England in the World Cup in Qatar last December.

The player’s fiancée Paige Millian, 27 — who was looking after their two children — is understood to have raised the alarm after noticing watches and jewellery were missing.

Several Manchester United players - including Tahith Chong, Victor Lindelof and Jesse Lingard - were also victims of burglaries early last year.

Last March, French football star Paul Pogba’s home was broken into while he was playing at Old Trafford and his children were at home with their nanny.

Story continues

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta were robbed at their home in the Ongar area of Essex in the middle of the night, in November 2021.

Balaclava-wearing intruders robbed Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and his wife of a watch, phone and suitcase. Two men were later jailed over the incident.

Cheshire Police has been approached by The Standard for a comment.