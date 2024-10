When is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson? Date, time, undercard and how to watch fight on TV

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will meet in the boxing ring in November, in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory.

Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight champions in the history of the sport, but the American is now 58 and has not fought professionally in 19 years. And yes, his fight with YouTube star Paul will be an officially-sanctioned, pro fight.

That means it will count on both men’s records, with Tyson’s standing at 50-6 (44 knockouts), while Paul is 10-1 (7 KOs).

American Paul, 27, has beaten numerous ex-UFC fighters and lesser-known pro boxers, while his sole loss came last year against Tommy Fury – half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Now the divisive YouTuber will share a ring with Tyson, five months after the latter suffered a health scare on a flight – an incident that delayed the fight from July to November. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Friday 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium, with a capacity of 80,000, is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The event will begin at 1am GMT on Saturday 16 November (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday). No time has yet been announced for the Paul vs Tyson ring walks, but they are expected at around 4am GMT on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday).

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move.

What are the rules?

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, and knockouts are allowed. Contrary to rumours, the boxers will not wear head guards, although their gloves will weigh 14oz – larger than the standard 10oz versions.

Odds

Mike Tyson (left) and Jake Paul will fight one another in November (Getty Images)

Paul – 2/5

Tyson – 12/5

Draw – 9/1

Full fight card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (heavyweight)

Katie Taylor (C) vs Amanda Serrano 2 (undisputed women’s super-lightweight titles)

Mario Barrios (interim C) vs Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight title)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool (vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title)

Lucas Bahdi vs Corey Marksman (lightweight)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell (featherweight)

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes (middleweight)

