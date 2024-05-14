Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Date, confirmed rules, undercard, purse, fight time, latest odds, TV

It has been confirmed that, when Mike Tyson and Jake Paul take to the ring for their epic showdown this summer, their records will be on the line in an officially sanctioned professional boxing contest.

Tyson, 57, remains the youngest fighter to have become heavyweight world champion, a feat he achieved at the age of 20 in 1986 when he stopped Trevor Berbick in the second round, and he went on to claim the undisputed crown in a remarkable career.

Almost two decades on from when ‘Iron Mike’ last stepped into the ring in a professional bout, a defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005, the legendary heavyweight makes his return in an event that will draw attention from the world of sport and beyond.

It is four years since his appeared for an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr, and it was a surprise therefore when the announcement came that Tyson would be fighting Paul in July, by which point he will be 58, at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

(Getty Images for Netflix)

There is sure to be plenty of entertainment in the build-up to this fight, with a world press tour soon to be announced and preparations in both camps already well underway. Tyson has announced he is to stop filming his Hotboxin' podcast to put his full focus on the July date, while Paul has claimed he is “too sharp and fast” to get hurt by the legendary veteran.Few would have predicted this bout when Paul knocked out former basketball player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Tyson’s exhibition with Jones. The former YouTube star is now 9-1 as a professional, with that defeat coming against Tommy Fury and the wins largely over former MMA stars and little-known boxers.

The showdown with Tyson will be promoted by Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), with this the latest step on a boxing journey he continues to insist will lead to a world title.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” said Paul.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

(X/@jakepaul)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson date, start time, venue and ring walks

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

No timings for the card have yet been confirmed, but Arlington is five hours behind UK time and so the main event is likely to be at approximately 4am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

The bout will be screened live on Netflix, with this the platform’s first move into live boxing.

There has been a shifts towards sporting action in recent months, with The Netflix Cup held in November as a crossover between golf and Formula One stars. Carlos Alcaraz faced Rafael Nadal in The Netflix Slam in March, an exhibition tennis match that took place in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rules

This summer’s fight has been sanctioned as a professional contest by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

Therefore it will count on both boxer’s official records and, according to Paul, this was a request made by Tyson.

ESPN have reported that knockouts will be allowed over eight two-minute rounds. No headgear will be worn and 14-ounce gloves will be used.

Therefore this is no walk-in-the-park exhibition contest!

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight card/undercard in full

Fights on the undercard of Paul vs Tyson will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson purse

UFC legend Henry Cejudo is a close friend of Tyson, with the pair previously hosting a podcast today, and he recently suggested that 57-year-old is set to take home in the region of $20m for fighting Paul.

“I mean, you know what I respect, Uncle Mike… but it obviously takes two to tango,” Cejudo said.

“I feel like there is probably a really good payday for Mike. He’s probably going to wind up making close to about $20mi and he’s about to turn 58 years old. Literally, Jake is 27 and Mike is 57.

"I don't like it but I was with Mike when he was getting ready for his Roy Jones Jr. fight. This dude is disciplined, he gets moody when he's in fight camp and doesn't smoke as much. He runs every day at 5'o'clock in the morning. If there's anybody super ferocious who can potentially put this dude out, it is Mike."

It is unclear how much Paul will make, but he claimed to have earned $30m when losing to Tommy Fury last year.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson betting odds

Paul to win: 8/13

Tyson to win: 6/5

Odds via Paddy Power (subject to change).