James Corden and Mathew Horne's 'feud': Did the Gavin and Stacey stars really fall out?

James Corden has made the headlines after he defended fellow passengers who were put in the wrong queue in a US airport following a disrupted flight.

The actor and talk show host shared his frustrations with airport staff after landing in Lisbon, Portugal following an emergency landing on a flight that was originally meant to be from Faro to the UK.

This comes just after Corden revealed that the very last episode of Gavin and Stacey would air this year, in an announcement with the show’s co-creator Ruth Jones.

Filming for the episode will mark the first time a number of the stars have worked together since the last one-off special in 2019.

That includes one-time BFFs Mathew Horne and James Corden, who will soon be back on screen together for the first time since the show ended.

The two characters were inseparable on the show, a relationship which was mirrored in real life with both Corden and Horne appearing to be the best of friends at the height of the show's fame.

But after the pair starred in a number of poorly received projects together, they began to drift apart.

So what happened between the pair? Let's take a closer look...

2006: Their friendship began

They were inseparable at the height of their fame

The duo first crossed paths when they starred in Gavin and Stacey together, which first aired way back in 2007.

Horne was chosen to play the role of Gavin because of his chemistry with Joanna Page, who plays Stacey. Corden, who wrote the show along with Ruth Jones (Nessa), reportedly sent Horne a text congratulating him on being cast in the titular role.

The pair then spent 80 minutes on the phone together, sewing the seeds of their burgeoning friendship.

2007: Gavin and Stacey

The pair met on Gavin and Stacey

The pair were incredibly close at the height of Gavin and Stacey's fame during the late '00s, appearing at a number of celeb parties and premieres together.

Their off-screen relationship was mirrored on-screen and their obvious chemistry helped make the show a hit.

2009: Leaving the BBC Three show behind

The pair's performance hosting the BRIT Awards was slammed

Fresh from the success of the programme, the duo took on a string of projects together, including the Horne & Corden show in 2009 and the film Lesbian Vampire Killers that same year, which were received badly by critics.

They also hosted the Brit Awards together in 2009 but their presenting was so badly received that they later revealed they couldn't watch it back.

He later the Mail on Sunday in 2015: "The film we did at the same time, Lesbian Vampire Killers, is atrocious. Then we hosted the Brits together and we were so poor I can’t even watch it."

2011: Drifting apart

Corden's Carpool Karaoke has helped make him a huge star

Following the negative publicity, the actors reportedly decided to go their separate ways, with Corden revealing details of what happened in a 2011 appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Reflecting on his and Horne's trajectory, he told the host: "We never fell out, it was never that. We were one person for a long time. If I have one regret, it is that we just rushed those things.

"We did our own sketch show but the reaction was fierce. It was hard to go through that. We were riding this amazing wave and then it just dropped.

“In one year we spent 263 days together and we went from that to nothing."

The pair stopped talking for a few months to work on their solo careers, with Corden saying of the split: "We didn't speak for a few months. We both had to find and establish ourselves outside the two of us".

They appeared to drift further apart as Corden took on more roles, first hosting the Sky 1 panel show A League of Their Own in 2010 before presenting the BRIT Awards solo in 2011 and 2014.

His presenting prowess soon led to Hollywood fame and in 2015 he landed a gig fronting the Late Late Show. In 2016 and 2019 Corden hosted the Tony Awards, and in 2017 and 2018, the Grammy Awards.

Corden's acting career also received plaudits, as he won both an Evening Standard Theatre Award and a Tony for his lead role in the play One Man, Two Guvnors in 2011.

In 2009, Horne appeared in the video for the Maccabees' single No Kind Words. Since 2010, he has appeared in more low-key UK TV and stage productions, appearing in Miss Marple and BBC-Boy George docudrama Worried About the Boy.

He's also popped up in the Catherine Tate Show, Death in Paradise, Agatha Raisin and Bad Education,

In 2016, he played a Young Mr Grace in Are You Being Served, and he also starred as Private Walker in Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes. His film credits include Horrid Henry: The Movie and The Bad Education Movie.

2016: Horne addresses the feud rumours

Horne has insisted that Corden "remains a friend"

In 2016, Horne discussed rumours of a fallout with Corden for the first time in an interview with the Mirror, revealing they had never fallen out.

"James remains a friend and never wasn’t a friend. We have remained friends ever since we met," he said.

"We have done various bits of work together and now we are both off doing other things."

2019: The reunion

Horne said he's looking forward to working with Corden again

More recently, Horne said it was a "relief" the two men "didn't need to do anything" to heal their rift ahead of the much-anticipated comeback.

He added that he was looking forward to working with Corden again, saying: "There are some sections where it says 'Smithy and Gavlar riff on this', so that’s going to be quite exciting for me and James to have some fun."