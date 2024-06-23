The Japanese Line of Succession, Explained

The Japan order of succession has just three people in line behind Emperor Naruhito: His brother, his nephew, and his uncle. This is because the line of succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne abides by agnatic primogeniture, or male descendants in the male line. Hypothetically, this is the order of succession:

The Emperor's eldest son The eldest son of the Emperor's eldest son Other sons of the Emperor's eldest son The Emperor's second son and his male descendants Any other male descendants of the Emperor (i.e. third, fourth sons) Brothers of the Emperor and their male descendants Uncles of the Emperor and their male descendants

However, in Japan, Emperors almost exclusively have daughters. Before the birth of Naruhito's nephew, Prince Hisahito, there was much debate about Japan switching to absolute primogeniture; Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have one daughter, Princess Aiko, who is not eligible to inherit the throne.

The Japan Imperial Family only has 17 members, and women in the family lose their royal status when they marry. So to this day, discussions regarding imperial succession in Japan continue. A special panel convened to discuss the issue found two solutions, per the Japan Times: "One of them is to allow female members to retain their imperial family status after marriage. The other is to give the status to male descendants in branches of the family's paternal line that were stripped of imperial status after World War II, using the adoption system." The adoption system refers to the idea that male members of the Imperial Family could adopt people into the line.

But as of now, this is the full Japanese line of succession:

Crown Prince Fumihito a.k.a. Prince Akishino

Age: 58 (b. November 1965)

Branch of the Imperial Family: Younger brother of Emperor Naruhito

Born Fumihito, he was given the title Prince Akishino upon his marriage in 1990. Prince Akishino was officially declared Crown Prince in November 2020. He and his wife, Princess Kiko, have three children: Mako (b. 1991), formerly Princess Mako; Princess Kako (b. 1994); and Prince Hisahito (b. 2006).

Prince Hisahito

Age: 17 (b. September 2006)

Branch of the Imperial Family: Son of Prince Fumihito; nephew of Emperor Naruhito.

Hisahito was the first male child born in the Imperial Family since his father's birth in 1965. He's currently a student at the University of Tsukuba Senior High School (pictured here before his entrance ceremony in April 2022).



Prince Hitachi

Age: 88 (b. November 1935

Branch of the Imperial Family: Younger brother of Emperor Emeritus Akihito; second son of Emperor Hirohito; and paternal uncle of Emperor Naruhito.

He and his wife, Princess Hanako, have no children.

