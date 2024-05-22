Jared Padalecki responds to Walker cancellation with "heavy heart" in first statement

Walker has been cancelled by The CW, with star Jared Padalecki responding to the news in a statement.

The future of the series – which began in 2021 and is adapted from Walker, Texas Ranger – had seemed uncertain in recent days after it was absent from the network's autumn schedule.

It has now been confirmed that Walker will not move ahead with a fifth season, with the show's upcoming fourth season finale acting as the series finale.

Taking to Instagram, Padalecki shared a picture of a hat on a bed, writing: "Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season."

Admitting it is "a tough piece of news to be sure," the actor said they are "are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off".

"After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful," he continued.

"Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn’t a 'place'; it’s a relationship.

"'Places' can be lost. 'Relationships' can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told.

"I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again. -jp."

In a statement, The CW said (via Deadline): “We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons.

“We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

It was previously reported by Deadline that, given the show's high cost to make, The CW was hoping to lower the licensing fee amid entertainment cuts at the network.

The series also spawned a spin-off called Walker: Independence, which starred Katherine McNamara, though that was cancelled after one season.

Walker continues with new episodes on Wednesdays on The CW in the US. The show doesn't have a UK broadcaster.





