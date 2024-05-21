Jason Momoa and Girlfriend Adria Arjona Are the ‘Real’ Deal: ‘He Cares About Her’ (Exclusive Source)

"She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with," says the source of the actor's new girlfriend

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (L-R) Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa's new romance is the "real" deal.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Momoa's relationship with actress Adria Arjona is "genuine." Momoa, 44, went public with their relationship in an Instagram post on Monday, May 20.

"He cares about her. It's real," says the source. "She's good to him -- and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other."

The Aquaman star confirmed he was "very much in a relationship" during an appearance at a Comic Con festival in Basingstoke, England, on Saturday, May 11.

Although he didn't share Arjona's name at the time, a video from the event shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows him teasing that her identity would "soon" be revealed. Momoa would later showcase photos of him and Arjona in a post about his travels to Japan.

Instagram/prideofgypsies Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona cuddle during a dinner

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j," wrote Momoa in the caption.

Within photos of Momoa playing a guitar and riding motorcycles with friends was a photo of him and his new girlfriend, 32, laughing in front of the water and cuddling at a restaurant.

Like Momoa, Arojona has been in various projects, including Father of the Bride, Good Omens, Andor, and Morbius. Her next project is Netflix's Hit Man, where she stars opposite Glen Powell.

Adria Arjona/Instagram Adria Arjona reshares photo of her and Jason Momoa

Momoa's new romance comes five months after he and Lisa Bonet finalized their divorce this past January. The former couple married in 2017 and announced their split in January 2022. They share daughter, Lola, 16, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

“I spent a lot of time with them when they were younger, which is super important," said Momoa while speaking about his kids in a conversation with PEOPLE in March.

"Then they traveled with me quite a bit. But now, going into high school, they’ve got their friends and stuff," he quipped. "They still like me, which is good. I’m probably losing cool factor daily.”



