Jason Momoa Says Girlfriend Adria Arjona 'Likes to Ride' on His Motorcycle: 'Any Excuse for More Hugs'

The 'Aquaman' actor gave a rare comment about his girlfriend at the Los Angeles premiere for 'The Bikeriders' on Monday, June 17

Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Chris Saucedo/Variety via Getty From Left: Jason Momoa; and Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has a special riding partner in Adria Arjona!

The 44-year-old actor gave a rare comment about his actress girlfriend on Monday, June 17, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders. "My lady likes to ride," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight, of having Arjona, 32, on the back of his motorcycle. "Any excuse for more hugs."

As for his own interest in riding, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star said, "I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting." He explained to ET, "It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else, 'cause you gotta be on it."

Gotham/GC Images Jason Momoa in New York City on Nov. 13, 2023

Momoa, meanwhile, went Instagram official with the Hit Man actress on May 20, sharing photos from a trip to Japan. In some of the snapshots, Momoa could be seen cuddling up Arjona while the actor thanked everyone for their hospitality while filming his Max travel docuseries, On the Roam.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," he captioned the photos. "We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."

Days prior, the Game of Thrones alum confirmed he was "very much in a relationship" during an appearance at a Comic Con festival in Basingstoke, England, on May 11. Although he didn't share Arjona's name at the time, a video from the event posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed him teasing that her identity would "soon" be revealed.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Nicola Gell/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty From Left: Jason Momoa; and Adria Arjona

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Momoa's relationship with Arjona — who has also appeared in Father of the Bride, Good Omens, Andor and Morbius — is "genuine." The source said, "He cares about her. It's real. She's good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other."



Momoa finalized his divorce from Lisa Bonet in January 2024. The former couple married in 2017 and announced their split in January 2022. They share son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and daughter Lola, 16.

Following his breakup from Bonet, 56, Momoa was in a relationship with actress Eiza González. The two split in June 2022, months after they began dating that February.

