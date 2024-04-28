Jeezy Says He's 'Surviving and Thriving' amid Legal Battles with Ex Jeannie Mai

Mai alleged multiple incidents of domestic abuse and child neglect against her ex in a new court filing this month

Jason Mendez/Getty; Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Jeezy, Jeannie Mai

Jeezy is giving fans an update on how he's doing amid domestic abuse allegations and his divorce from ex Jeannie Mai.

On Thursday, April 25, the 46-year-old "Put On" rapper shared a post on Instagram promoting his appearance on the cover of SHEEN Magazine's latest issue.

"Surviving and Thriving," he captioned the image.

A day later, the musician (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) uploaded a few additional images — seemingly from the David C. Driskell Prize Gala at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta — with another caption.

"When you know yourself, you are empowered. When you accept yourself, you are invincible," he captioned the photos, with a quote previously attributed to actress Tina Lifford.

ABC/Paula Lobo Jeezy appears on "GMA3: What You Need to Know" in April 2024

Mai, 45, alleged multiple instances of domestic abuse and child neglect during her relationship with Jeezy, and claimed he engaged in “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence," per a court filing obtained by PEOPLE this past week.

Jeezy denied the allegations on Instagram and in a statement shared with PEOPLE, calling them "not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved."

"This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he wrote on April 25. “It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Jeezy initially filed for divorce in September 2023, and the pair have been battling over their prenuptial agreement and custody rights of their daughter Monaco, with Jeezy requesting joint physical and legal custody of her.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy at the Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age in 2022

Mai alleged multiple instances of abuse in the new filing, including a moment on January 18, 2022, when she says her husband allegedly “began to berate” her in a car as he asked a driver to step out of the vehicle. Mai claimed Jeezy "hurled insults" at her and struck her with “a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.”

She also claimed in the filing that she was choked “from behind as she was ascending the stairs” and pushed down the stairs by Jeezy while at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco three months later.

Another allegation, among others, made in the filing involved the pair's 2-year-old daughter Monaco — who allegedly found one of Jeezy's guns in their marital house after it had been left out unsecured, per the filing.

The court documents claim that Mai, who wed the musician in 2021, “mistakenly believed [Jeezy] when he convinced her prior to their marriage that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse Mother endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

