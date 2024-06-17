Jennifer Aniston fetes Courteney Cox in 60th birthday message

The Morning Show star feted Cox via Instagram saying that the actor was "funny like no other" and "STUNNING on the inside and out". "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!!" Aniston wrote. "She's...independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you. Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end." Aniston shared a series of photos of herself and Cox through the years, as well as clips from Friends.