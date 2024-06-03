Jennifer Aniston Says Reese Witherspoon’s Character in “The Morning Show” Is Like ‘Family'

Aniston reunited with some of her 'The Morning Show' costars at an FYC Event in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 2

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston reunited with her 'The Morning Show' costars including Jon Hamm, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass at Paramount Studios on Sunday, June 2

"We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other," Aniston said about her character Alex Levy's relationship with Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson

Jon Hamm discussed his character's relationship with Aniston's and hinted at his Season 4 return

Jennifer Aniston doesn't want her and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show characters to ever part.

"We have a real interesting relationship. It's like we're family for sure," Aniston, 55, said during a panel at an FYC event at Paramount Studios on Sunday, June 2.

"We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play," she added. "And, of course, we would like to be together forever, I would think. I hope, but ... we really don't know what's going to happen."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jennifer Aniston at the Emmy FYC Event for 'The Morning Show' at Paramount Studios on June 02, 2024

Aniston's character Alex Levy and Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson have endured an up-and-down working relationship ever since the duo were partnered to anchor The Morning Show following the firing of Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) in Season 1.

The Season 3 finale aired on Nov. 8, 2023, and ended with the cast thwarting billionaire corporate bigwig Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) from selling UBA to Hyperion. Alex, who was initially charmed by Paul, played a major role in stopping the sale by proposing a merger between UBA and rival network NBN. Meanwhile, Bradley and brother Hal (Joe Tippett) turned themselves into the FBI for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

While Witherspoon, 48, was absent from Sunday's event, Aniston, who wore a strappy maroon dress, was joined by her costars including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Tig Notaro.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Karen Pittman, Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston and Nestor Carbonell at the Emmy FYC Event for 'The Morning Show'

The event comes after The Morning Show's showrunner Charlotte Stoudt hinted what could be on the horizon for Season 4 of the hit Apple TV+ series during a PaleyFest 2024 panel with the cast in April.

"The show will be out after the election," Stoudt hinted, adding, "[The challenge will be] how do you go at it [the election] in an interesting way without being predictive."

Speaking on the panel at the FYC event, Stoudt gave further insight into Season 4 and teased, "I think the big question this year is, who and what can you trust? Can you trust your co-workers? Can you trust your own eyes? Can you trust what you see in a world of AI and defects? It's a tricky world. I mean, just look at the headlines. We just take it from the headlines. Honestly, because that's our inspiration. It's the real life."

Apple TV Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'

Elsewhere on the panel, Hamm, 53, discussed his character's relationship with Aniston's and hinted at his Season 4 return. "I don't think the relationship has run its course yet. It's unfinished business for sure," the actor said.

"There was a connection," Aniston said of her character's bond with Paul at PaleyFest 2024. "The charming side of [Paul] comes out and you sort of get swept away."

Carbonell, who plays Yanko Flores, also appeared to confirm that Hamm will be returning for Season 4 at the FYC event. "I'm so glad that he was with us this season, and look forward to seeing him again next season," the 56-year-old said.

Seasons 1-3 of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+. A premiere date for the show’s fourth season has not been set.

