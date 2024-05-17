Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Did Not Celebrate Mother's Day Together': Source

In a tribute to her mom on Mother's Day, Jennifer Lopez said her "resilience and fearlessness lives within my bones"

John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on May 10, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "did not celebrate Mother's Day together," a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE, as the pair continue to live separately amid marriage issues.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, have been residing apart from each other since Lopez returned to Los Angeles from New York City. She had been busy in New York City filming her movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, promoting her next movie Atlas, and co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala, which Affleck went absent from.

Affleck, meanwhile, has been filming a sequel to his 2016 movie The Accountant in Los Angeles in recent weeks and was most recently seen solo at Netflix’s May 5 live Roast of Tom Brady.



Lopez, who shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared two Instagram posts on Mother's Day noting her relationship with her kids and her own mom Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez.



"Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything," Lopez wrote in a caption to one post. "You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

In a second post, the Hustlers star shared a carousel of photos of her and her mother together, writing in a caption that she continually realizes "the sacrifices you made of yourself and your dreams to give us the opportunity and strength to live our own" as years pass by.



"I appreciate all of the songs you sang and the dancing in the living room and all the stories you told where I would hang on every word and then cry from laughter at how you told them," Lopez wrote.

"Thank you for the joy that you instilled in me. Your resilience and fearlessness lives within my bones and I am forever grateful for the beautiful times, and also for the inevitable difficult times as well."



Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Affleck — who shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — and Lopez were spotted together in public May 16, as they attended an event for their kids in Los Angeles. They arrived separately but were both seen wearing their wedding rings as Affleck drove them home after.



