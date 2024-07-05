Jennifer Lopez sports wedding ring on Affleck-free July 4th

NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Independence Day free of one another — though the pop star showed off her wedding ring amid their ongoing marital troubles.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, 54, shared a carousel of Instagram snaps Thursday, showing off her straw fedora as she posed in a garden and amid a field in the Hamptons.

“Happy Fourth,” the Bronx native captioned the snaps, the last of which highlighted the ring as it peeked out of her khaki pockets, as Affleck reportedly spent Independence Day in Los Angeles.

Lopez’s solo photo shoot comes about a week after she and Affleck, 51, were each spotted entering his Beverly Hills office building around the same time — after not having been snapped together for weeks.

Lopez last month also embarked on an Affleck-free European vacation, during which the “Gone Girl” star reportedly removed the rest of his things from the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion the A-listers shared, They are currently trying to sell the home for “around $65 million.”

It’s been a rough few months for Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in the early aughts before having families with and divorcing Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, respectively.

The couple reconciled in 2021 and wed the following year.

Their on-off love story inspired a significant part of Lopez’s new “This Is Me… Now” album as well as the accompanying self-financed musical-of-sorts and making-of documentary.

An insider told Us Weekly last month that the couple “can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option” less than two years after marrying.