Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Working with Whoopi, Hearing Lauryn Hill Sing While Filming “Sister Act 2”

The star called the sequel “one of the greatest things that ever happened to me”

Jennifer Love Hewitt wants to get back in the habit.

The 45-year-old 9-1-1 star was one of several members of the Sister Act 2 cast who recorded video messages for The View’s celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary on June 5.

“Working on Sister Act 2 is one of the greatest things that ever happened to me,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt was just 14 and only had a handful of roles under her belt — most notably on the syndicated kids’ series Kids Incorporated — when she landed the role of Catholic school student Margaret in the sequel to 1992’s Sister Act.

“I was very young, a teenager in fact” she reflected in her pre-recorded video. “I got to work with the queen, Whoopi Goldberg. She was the kindest, coolest person to me ever.”

Hewitt said she was also particularly blown away by another one of the film’s breakthrough stars.

“I got to hear Lauryn Hill sing every day, just right outside the trailer or right in front of my face,” she recalled.

While neither Hewitt nor Hill could make it for the taping, The View’s salute to Sister Act 2 reunited many of the film’s original cast members. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kathy Najimy, City High vocalist Ryan Toby and others joined host Goldberg — sporting a nun’s habit just like her character, Deloris Van Cartier, a.k.a. Sister Mary Clarence — to reminisce about making the movie and to perform songs from its soundtrack.

“All of you are the best and I’m just sending lots and lots of love,” Hewitt told her former castmates. “I wish that I could be with you. If you guys need me in No. 3, just call me up!”

She may be in luck. In March, Goldberg told PEOPLE that a third installment of the beloved film series, first announced back in late 2020, is “still on the way.”

“It’s percolating,” she explained. “We’re still in the process of writing the script.”

On The View on Wednesday, music supervisor Marc Shaiman teased the possibility of including a version of British singer Lulu’s 1967 hit “To Sir with Love” that was cut from Sister Act 2 in a third film. And Goldberg ended the show with an update on the sequel’s status.

“The script is in and I can't wait for the day I can say, ‘Come along for the ride because I got that green light,’ ” she said.

