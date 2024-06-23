Jeremy Allen White Spills On How He 'Really Embarrassed' Himself Training With Chefs

Jeremy Allen White has revealed that a group of chefs “crushed” him as he physically trained with them in Copenhagen while working on the upcoming season three of “The Bear.”

“I really embarrassed myself in front of these really incredible chefs and maniac masochists,” said the actor, who appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday.

White, who portrays chef Carmy Berzatto in the comedy-drama series, said the chefs were “a little crazy” and he spent “a lot of time” with them in Denmark’s capital city before describing what led to his workout with the group.

“I said, ‘Great, yeah, I’ll get in the kitchen with him and we’ll go over some stuff,’” said White, who learned of the training through the show’s culinary producer Courtney Storer.

“She was like, ‘No, he’d like to physically train with you.’”

The actor said Storer informed him that it was a “circuit training sort of deal” and he wound up going alone to workout with the group.

“These guys, they’re like 40, 50 and like they, you know, they look like they’re fit but they don’t look like they’re in crazy shape or anything,” said the actor, who noted that he frequently exercises.

“I was like, ‘I feel like I’ve got this,’ like it’s gonna be fine.”

The actor said the group did 30-minute circuits including one featuring an assault bike.

“And then we did bench presses and then we did burpees and then we did dips, we did ten rounds of this and after the fifth round, I had to excuse myself to go throw up and I did,” he revealed.

Check out more of White’s “Late Show” appearance below.

