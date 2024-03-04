Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action against Nigel Farage over 'defamatory' statement on GB News

Jeremy Corbyn (L) has instructed lawyers to take legal action against Nigel Farage (R) (PA)

Jeremy Corbyn has instructed lawyers to take legal action against Nigel Farage after claiming that the GB News presenter made a “highly defamatory” statement on his show last week.

Posting on X, the former Labour leader accused Mr Farage of spreading “disgusting and malicious lies” about him and said he would not let them go “unchallenged”.

The MP for Islington North said the legal proceedings followed a statement by Mr Farage on the show in which he allegedly linked Mr Corbyn to an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

He wrote: "Our demonstrations for a ceasefire are made up of people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, united in a desire to end human suffering. We continue to march because people continue to die - and we will not allow others to cynically and deliberately distort our calls for peace."

The Standard has contacted Mr Farage for comment.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader has hosted a daily TV show on the channel at 7pm since July 2021 after stepping back from frontline politics.

