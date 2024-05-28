Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He 'Had to Leave' the “Mission: Impossible” Franchise

The actor last played William Brandt in 2015's 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios/Shutterstock Jeremy Renner in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023

Jeremy Renner left Mission: Impossible to put family first.

The Mayor of Kingstown star, 53, recently chatted with Collider for an interview published May 27, at one point explaining why he doesn't have plans right now to return to the Mission: Impossible universe.

Renner played William Brandt in 2011's Ghost Protocol and 2015's Rogue Nation, but did not reprise his role in the last two films: Fallout (2018) and Dead Reckoning (2023).

The actor, who's dad to 11-year-old daughter Ava, told Collider he "had to leave" the franchise because "it requires a lot of time away" for filming.

"It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then," he said.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock From L: Paula Patton, Simon Pegg and Jeremy Renner in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Renner added that he "was supposed to do more with them," but the timing just didn't fit. "I love those guys," he continued. "I love Tom [Cruise] so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot."

And fans shouldn't rule out a potential Brandt return, since "maybe now that my daughter is older, that could happen," the Avengers star told Collider.

"I'd always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great," Renner said.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 (2024)

For now, Renner returned to work on his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown in January, marking his first time on set since his near-fatal snowplow accident.

Earlier this month, the show's creator, Hugh Dillon, said in a featurette that debuted exclusively with PEOPLE, "[Seeing] Jeremy Renner do his own stunts? You should watch it for that alone."

Renner admitted the stunt work "was pretty violent" and that it was "surprising that I was even able to attempt it" given the extent of his injuries from the year before.

"I wasn't sure I was gonna be capable of it, but in the first episode, we were surprised," he recalled in the featurette. "No injuries."

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premieres June 2, on Paramount+.

