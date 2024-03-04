Jess Glynne And Alex Scott Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Dating Rumours At Brits Party

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at a Brits after party on Saturday night Dave Benett via Getty Images

Jess Glynne and Alex Scott have been pictured together in public for the first time since it was rumoured that they were an item following this year’s Brit Awards.

Back in October, it was reported by The Sun that the Hold My Hand singer and former Lioness had been quietly dating for a number of months, after taking part in an Advertising Week Europe event together earlier in 2023.

Since then, Jess and Alex have been sighted at several of the same events, albeit not together.

However, on Saturday night, the pair posed for pictures together looking cosy on the red carpet of Universal Music’s Brits after-party, which was held at the Standard Hotel in London.

Earlier in the evening, the record-breaking chart-topper had presented the award for Best R&B Act to Raye, one of six wins for the Escapism singer on the night.

Jess wore a lace blouse, black shorts and knee-high boots for the occasion, while Alex made a big fashion statement in a short pinstripe suit, an open white shirt and black boots.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at a Brits party over the weekend Dave Benett via Getty Images

The nine-time Brit Award winner holds the title for most number one singles for a British woman, and is known for hits like Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, Hold My Hand and the Clean Bandit collaboration Rather Be.

She is currently gearing up for the release of her third album Jess, her first since parting ways with her old record label.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously part of the English national women’s football team, and also played for Arsenal for many years.

Since retiring from professional football, she’s competed on Strictly Come Dancing, and now fronts shows like The One Show, Football Focus and the sports quiz The Tournament.

MORE BRITS: