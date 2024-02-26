Jesse Baird: Australian police search property for bodies of 'murdered' TV presenter and boyfriend

Missing Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend (Jesse Baird/Facebook)

Australian police have been searching a property for the bodies of a “murdered” TV presenter and his boyfriend.

Detectives allege that Former Network 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29, were killed by a Sydney police officer last Monday.

Police allege senior constable Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, who once dated Mr Baird, killed the pair and hired a white van to dispose of the bodies.

He has not commented on the charges.

The BBC reports that police divers are combing waterholes about 115 miles from Sydney.

Police believe the 28-year-old suspect may have left the two bodies on a remote property in Bungonia, a small town in New South Wales.

New South Wales Police said on Monday the suspected killer had taken "an acquaintance" to the Bungonia property last Wednesday.

After breaking a lock on a gate, Mr Lamarre-Condon then left the female acquaintance there before driving the van on to the property and returning 30 minutes later, police said.

Deputy Commissioner David Hudson said she "wasn't aware the bodies were in the vehicle" and has been co-operating with detectives.

He added police were investigating whether the suspect came back and moved the bodies.

Mr Lamarre-Condon had bought an angle grinder and weights from separate stores last Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said.

Mr Hudson added that in the hours after the alleged killings, Mr Lamarre-Condon sent messages from Mr Baird’s phone telling his housemates he was moving to Western Australia.

Some of the couple’s bloodied possessions were previously found in a large bin in the beachside suburb of Cronulla, police said.

That led police to Mr Baird's home in the Paddington area of Sydney, where they discovered a single bullet and a large amount of blood.

Police said the suspect’s gun, found in a police safe, matched the bullet from the crime scene.

A white van was then found in Newcastle 70 miles north of Sydney.

Mr Lamarre-Condon was charged after taking himself to a Sydney police station on Friday.

Mr Baird was a television presenter with Network 10, and his partner Mr Davies was a Qantas flight attendant, according to their social media accounts.