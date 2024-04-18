Jesse Watters Claims Limousine-Riding Trump ‘Knows’ Cost of Living

Fox News

Jesse Watters on Wednesday fawned over Donald Trump’s post-trial appearance at a Harlem bodega the day prior, highlighting onlookers’ supportive chants and insisting that the limo-riding former president—who has repeatedly claimed that shoppers have to show photo ID to simply buy a loaf of bread—“still knows the cost of living.”

The Fox News host opened his show with selected clips from Trump’s stop at Sanaa Convenient Store. The location drew headlines two years ago when a clerk, who had fatally stabbed a man in apparent self-defense, was initially charged with murder. The Manhattan district attorney’s office ultimately dropped the charges, but the incident has often been cited by Republicans in their criticisms of Alvin Bragg’s prosecutorial decisions regarding violent crime.

Watters, reacting to how those gathered outside the store were chanting Trump’s name, argued that Trump hasn’t lost touch with blue collar workers.

“Just because you leave the streets does not mean you lose touch,” Watters said of Trump, the son of a wealthy real estate developer.

“Inflation, crime and migrants don’t touch limousine liberals, but a man who’s been writing limos his whole life still knows the cost of living and knows migrant crime can cost you your life,” Watters claimed. “‘Bodega owners for Trump’—kind of has a nice ring to it. Both know what it’s like to be charged with a crime for defending yourself.”

Watters made no mention of past comments of Trump’s that seem to indicate that he’s never done his own grocery shopping.

Trump has repeatedly made an odd pronouncement that it is necessary for shoppers to show ID to buy staples, like cereal and loaves of bread. Trump did so as president multiple times in 2018 and in October 2019, spurring a fact-check response from CNN.

Trump: You have voter id to buy a loaf of bread. When they had their democratic national convention, they get a picture… It was pretty much like my mugshot. pic.twitter.com/fZduxy8WVl — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2023

As recently as last year, Trump was apparently still of this debunked belief, saying in a Washington, D.C. speech, “You have ID to buy a loaf of bread.”

