Jessica Rothe Shares ‘Happy Death Day 3’ Update: “We Just Need To Wait For Blumhouse & Universal To Get Their Ducks In A Row”

Jessica Rothe is sharing an update on a third installment of Happy Death Day, and the star of the horror franchise is ready to face off with the Bayfield Babyface Killer once again.

In a new interview, while promoting her new film Boy Kills World, Rothe shared that director Chris Landon had an idea for the third film in the saga.

More from Deadline

“I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out,” Rothe told Screen Geek. “We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed.”

She continued, “I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning.”

Happy Death Day was released in 2017. Directed by Landon and written by Scott Lobdell, the film follows college student Tree Gelbman, who is murdered on her birthday and starts reliving the day repeatedly. She then sets out to find out who her killer is to prevent getting murdered again.

The film made over $125M at the worldwide box office on an estimated budget of $4.8M.

Following the original film’s success, the sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, was released in 2019. The film made $64.6M at the box office with a $9M budget.

In an interview from October 2020, Landon told Empire that the tentative title for the third film was Happy Death Day To Us.

Landon also teased that the third film would not be set on the same day, adding, “We’re not up against a really difficult clock right now. The other movies were hard, because they were set in the exact same day, so everybody had to look the same, be the same. The pressure is off there.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.