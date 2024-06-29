Jodie Sweetin Says She Started Pursuing Standup Comedy 'Weirdly' Around the Time Bob Saget Died

She told fellow ‘Full House’ alum told Dave Coulier that "you and Bob really gave me permission to have unfettered comedy"

Michael Tullberg/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty Jodie Sweetin in 2024; Bob Saget in 2021

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin is opening up about how her iconic TV dad — the late Bob Saget — has influenced her career in in standup comedy.

The comedian, 42, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House alongside Saget's TV dad Danny Tanner, explained on the June 28 podcast episode of Full House Rewind with Dave Coulier that her standup adventures coincidentally began close to when Saget died in January 2021.

“It’s totally organic, and it weirdly happened, kind of, around the time that Bob passed,” the How Rude, Tanneritos! co-host told Coulier, who also starred in the ABC sitcom from its 1987 debut until its 1995 finale.



“You and Bob really gave me permission to have unfettered comedy, to just be funny and silly and say it and and to use humor to get through some really dark stuff,” Sweetin continued.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty The 'Full House' and 'Fuller House' cast in 2017

Before Saget’s death, the on-screen father-daughter pair, Coulier and other Full House stars reprised their roles for Netflix’s sequel series, Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

Sweetin added in the latest Full House Rewind episode that Saget and Coulier “shaped” her humor, especially as she transitioned into standup.

“It has made me able to walk through anything with fun and silliness,” she said. “And so now I get to do it with other comedians, like, other standups, and it's such an honor, to even be taken seriously and get to do that.

Leon Bennett/WireImage Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin in 2017

The mother of two said that although many people have nudged her to pursue standup — telling her, “You’re funny. You should do it” — she pointed out she’s “mainly” been continually nudged by Coulier and Saget.

“I can't tell you how many times you and Bob gave me compliments about how funny I was,” Sweetin remembered fondly.

Earlier this year, Sweetin marked the second anniversary of Saget’s death.

“2 years. Still doesn’t feel real,” she captioned a Jan. 9 Instagram post. “Thinking of Bob (and his daughters and Kelly and the rest of my FH fam) today. Although, to say I don’t think of him on most other days would be a lie. I still expect to see your texts in the group chat. Or hear, ‘Hey, by the way, it’s Bob’ as if I didn’t know.“

“To the best TV dad there ever was ... you will always be missed,” Sweetin concluded, wearing a “Bob Saget” hoodie in the photo.

