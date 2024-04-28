Joe Alwyn Has 'Moved on' from Ex Taylor Swift: 'He’s Dating and Happy' (Exclusive Source)

The actor, 33, and the singer, 34, broke up in April 2023 after six years together

Gareth Cattermole/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

There’s no bad blood between Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift.



More than a year after their breakup, which PEOPLE confirmed in early April 2023, the 33-year-old actor is “doing well” and “focused on work.”

“He’s dating and happy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”

Alwyn has “moved on” from Swift, 34, and “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her,” the source says. “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

The source continues of his career, “Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight.”



Related: What Has Joe Alwyn Been Up to Since Taylor Swift Breakup? Inside His Past Year as He Heads to Cannes with New Movie

The pair's split after six years was largely due to “differences in their personalities," a source close to them told PEOPLE at the time.

Alwyn was always keen to keep his romance with Swift "his own personal story," a source told PEOPLE. The relationship initially "took a lot of people by surprise," the source added, but Alwyn “wasn’t showing off.”



Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.

Alwyn and Swift were first linked in May 2017, and fans have long speculated that they first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala. Their first public appearances together came in 2018. In an August 2019 interview, Swift told The Guardian of Alwyn: "Our relationship isn't up for discussion."

While promoting Midnights, her last album prior to the news of her breakup with Alwyn, she described the opening track, "Lavender Haze," as a reference to the challenges of dating in the spotlight. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," she said of Alwyn in a since-deleted Instagram video about the song.

Related: Is Taylor Swift Nodding to Joe Alwyn Split in This Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It 'Fortnight' Video Moment?

Since his relationship with Swift came to an end, Alwyn has continued his film career, and will soon head to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his latest project, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness, in which he stars opposite Emma Stone.

The movie is “a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," according to an official synopsis.

Alongside Alwyn and Stone, 35, the film also features Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images Joe Alwyn attends the Dunhill & BSBP pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party at Bourdon House on February 13, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Swift, meanwhile, has spent much of the year on her record-breaking Eras Tour, and just released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, a 31-song double album that reignited interest in her and Alwyn’s relationship as she chronicled failing relationships on several of the tracks.

The "Fortnight" singer is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with whom she was seen out in Las Vegas on April 27. The pair attended Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala, where Swift donated four tickets to a choice of her upcoming U.S. dates on the Eras Tour, which sold for a whopping $80,000.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.