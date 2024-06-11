Johnny Depp Says He Beat Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise And Michael Jackson For ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Role

Despite his imposter syndrome, Johnny Depp beat out some of the biggest names in film (and music) for his breakout role.

The Academy Award nominee revealed he beat out the likes of Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and even Michael Jackson for his eponymous role in Tim Burton’s 1990 gothic fantasy Edward Scissorhands.

More from Deadline

He told director Tara Wood that Cruise “was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands — true story” as he reflected on the film for an untitled docuseries about Burton, according to People.

Depp ultimately landed the role of the loving outcast, who was created by a scientist (Vincent Price) with scissors in place of his hands. When his creator dies, a local woman (Dianne Wiest) takes Edward into her suburban home, where he falls in love with her daughter (Winona Ryder) and faces ostracism from the townspeople.

The actor said Burton and Caroline Thompson’s script “passed through everything, anything, solid and went to the very core of whatever I am. The writing was beautiful. The character was beautiful. What I suppose [attracted] me emotionally was that Edward was me. It’s exactly what I should be doing.”

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands (1990). (20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Coming off his 1987-1990 stint on 21 Jump Street, Depp felt “pigeonholed” as a teen idol. He “had to fight” the label, noting that his starring role in John Waters’ 1990 cult classic Cry-Baby “was the first solid step in the direction I wanted to go.”

But given Burton’s rising star following Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) and Beetlejuice (1988), as well as Hollywood’s interest in the project, Depp thought, “He’s never going to cast me when everyone in Hollywood is after the part.”

“Tim’s really juggling because he’s getting hit by his agent, the studio, everybody. So I called my agent after reading the script and said, ‘Please cancel the meeting, I’m not going,'” recalled Depp. “She said, ‘Are you f***ing nuts?'”

Tim Burton and Johnny Depp attend the Dark Shadows press conference on May 13, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

He continued, “It was weird because there’s always that bastard in your skull that goes ‘Come on, man. You’re a TV actor guy.’ Because at that time it was almost either-or.”

After Depp “finally gave in” and met Burton, he got the part, which ultimately earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Depp has since worked with Burton on Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010) and Dark Shadows (2012).

The untitled Tim Burton docuseries premieres Monday, June 10 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.