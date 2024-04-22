Jon Bon Jovi to Appear as Guest Mentor on 'American Idol' Season 22 Finale

The singing competition winner will be announced on Sunday, May 19

John Nacion/Getty Jon Bon Jovi visits the Empire State Building in September 2023 in New York City.

Jon Bon Jovi has a new gig.

On Sunday, April 21, it was announced that the rocker, 62, will be guest mentor on season 22 of American Idol, per a press release.

Jon will be taking on the role during the season finale on May 19, where he will mentor the top three contestants.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th Grammy Awards in February 2024 in Los Angeles

American Idol isn't the only TV series Jon will be appearing in.

On Friday, April 26, Bon Jovi's four-part docuseries, Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, is set to premiere on Hulu.



"As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them," the description of the docuseries, directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, read.



The docuseries will feature interviews with current and past band members like Jon, David Bryan and Richie Sambora. It will also provide insight into the band's past with never-before-seen or heard photos and demo songs.

But cameras also began following the band in February 2022 as Jon dealt with a vocal issue that threatened his future as a musician.



On Wednesday, April 10, during a Screening and Q+A event for Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story at Aero Theater in Santa Monica, the Bon Jovi frontman opened up about his singing abilities after undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022.

“What you saw on film was shot last March in that scene when I couldn't sing well, or two years ago when I was on the road,” Jon said. “I'm well into the recovery. I'm more than capable of singing. It's just that for me, the bar is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I say we're going to go and do any shows.”

"So I'm well back on the road to recovery, not a day of it's easy. Every day is a struggle, but I'm more than capable of doing it again,” he added, joking, "I'm f---ing Bon Jovi!"



Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Richie Sambora, Jon Bon Jovi and Alec John Such of Bon Jovi during Moscow Music Peace Festival 1989 at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Jon revealed in February that he was in "the process of healing" after undergoing vocal surgery, noting that he couldn't understand when his "craft was being taken away" from him.

"I pride myself on having been a true vocalist," he explained. "I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing."

Jon continued: "So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there’s no reason for any of this."



