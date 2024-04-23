Jon Stewart Exposes 'Mundane Bulls**t' That Could Undermine Trump Trial

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart on Monday night put the media on blast for devoting so much time and coverage to even the smallest details of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Stewart played clips of cable news analysts discussing minor moments such as the former president biting his lip, pursing his lips, fidgeting, whispering to his attorneys and smiling.

“Look, at some point in this trial, something important and revelatory is going to happen,” Stewart said. “But none of us are going to notice because of the hours spent on his speculative facial tics. If the media tries to make us feel like the most mundane bullshit is earth-shattering, we won’t believe you when it’s really interesting. It’s your classic boy who cried Wolf... Blitzer.”

He said the only one with the right response to the trial so far is Trump himself ― because he fell asleep in court.

But not everyone agrees with Stewart’s take.

Former “Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams returned to the show to call him out for spoiling the fun of covering Trump’s trial.

“My poor, sweet, naive, older-than-I-remember Jon,” she said. “We need this messy bullshit spectacle. Every other news story is a massive bummer. This Trump trial is like an open window in a Greyhound bus full of farts. Why are you trying to close the window, Jon? Why are you trying to make us smell farts?”

See more from Monday night’s “Daily Show”: