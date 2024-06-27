Jon Stewart hosts 'The Daily Show' live after presidential debate: When and how to watch.

Jon Stewart is set to host live coverage on 'The Daily Show' of the 2024 presidential debates scheduled for Thursday, June 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Jon Stewart's going all out for Thursday night's presidential debate, offering exclusive commentary on "The Daily Show" after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump exit stage left.

Lori Gottlieb, a psychotherapist, podcast host and author of "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone," will join Stewart for an in-depth discussion at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

"Indecision 2024: The First Presidential Debate: America Watches Through Its Fingers" is set premiere on Comedy Central a few hours after the first head-to-head debate of the 2024 election, featuring live post-debate coverage from "The Daily Show" host.

Here's how to watch it.

What time will 'The Daily Show' be on tonight?

You can catch Jon Stewart's live post-debate coverage at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Where can I watch 'The Daily Show' tonight?

Jon Stewart's live post-debate coverage will be broadcast on Comedy Central and available to stream on Paramount+

