Jonathan Majors avoids jail time over assault of ex-girlfriend

On Monday, the former Marvel actor was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a domestic violence counselling programme, but avoided jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors, 34, had faced up to a year in jail after being convicted of a misdemeanour assault and a harassment violation in Manhattan, New York, in December. The conviction came after Jabbarri claimed that the Creed III actor had attacked her in the backseat of a car in March 2023, accusing him of hitting her on the head...